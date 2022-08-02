US panel subpoenas Smith & Wesson over assault rifle data -report

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Oversight
Committee has subpoenaed Smith & Wesson Brands Inc for
information on its AR-15 style firearms sales and marketing
after the gunmaker's chief executive refused to appear before
lawmakers last month, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
The panel, led by Democratic U.S. Representative Carolyn
Maloney, cited incomplete data and gaps in the company's metrics
in seeking documents from the firearms manufacturer, the Post
said, citing a copy of the letter notifying CEO Mark Smith of
the congressional summons.
Representatives for Smith & Wesson could not be immediately
reached for comment. Representatives for the congressional panel
also could not be immediately reached.
The panel had summoned Smith along with the CEOs of Sturm,
Ruger & Co and privately held Daniel Defense to appear
before a July 27 hearing following a string of mass shootings as
U.S. lawmakers grappled for ways to address America's gun
violence.
Lawmakers pressed those CEOs for details on the marketing of
assault-style weapons used in recent shootings at a Texas
elementary school, a New York grocery store and a Illinois
Independence Day parade.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey;
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Bernadette Baum)