  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Smiths Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMIN   GB00B1WY2338

SMITHS GROUP PLC

(SMIN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:21 2023-05-15 am EDT
1656.00 GBX   -0.33%
02:02aBirmingham Airport to transform passenger security experience with new CT screening technology
BU
05/10The FTSE 100 Index Closes Lower, Melrose Shares Outperforms
DJ
05/10BOE's Policy Guidance Seen as Key For Sterling
DJ
Birmingham Airport to transform passenger security experience with new CT screening technology

05/16/2023 | 02:02am EDT
Smiths Detection to provide Birmingham Airport with CT passenger checkpoint that allows passengers to leave liquids and electronics in hand luggage from June 2024

Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies, today announces that it has been selected to supply fully integrated checkpoints throughout Birmingham Airport as part of its £20m security screening upgrade.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005612/en/

Smiths Detection's market-leading HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX (Photo: Business Wire)

Smiths Detection's market-leading HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX (Photo: Business Wire)

The new security checkpoints will feature Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, a computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanner, which produces high-resolution volumetric 3D images for quicker and deeper baggage assessment and low false-alarm rates. Implementation of the new scanner will allow passengers to leave their liquids and electronics in their hand luggage, which in turn will help to speed up security screening, whilst ensuring that safety is not compromised. The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX is ECAC EDS CB C3 and TSA Certified.

Other new solutions to be supplied to Birmingham Airport includes the iLane, an automatic tray return system, and additional X-ray systems which will also be deployed at staff and visitor checkpoints. In addition, Smiths Detection will deliver a comprehensive training programme that includes face-to-face trainings for Supervisors and Operators and five years of service support.

Smiths Detection UK Head of Market, Andy Evripides, said, “We’re delighted that Birmingham Airport has selected Smiths Detection to provide it with leading technology to enhance security outcomes and improve efficiency for a smoother passenger experience. Smiths Detection was awarded this contract due to our leading-edge technology solutions, consultative design process, innovative five-year support service, as well as our ongoing commitment to future technology enhancements such as automatic threat detection algorithms that can be easily integrated into our technology.”

Stephen Barker, Development & Construction Director at Birmingham Airport, said, “Once built and operational in June 2024, our new pre-flight screening area will further enhance our already high standards of security as well as improve the efficiency of our operation. This improved efficiency will enable us to process customers quickly, especially at peak travel times. Customers will no longer be required to remove liquids and laptops from hand luggage. We have selected Smiths Detection because of their proven track record in developing leading technology that improves safety and efficiency, and their commitment to work with us and continue the journey of improvement for many years to come.”

Birmingham Airport’s security upgrade is in line with changes in the UK regulation that will require the adoption of CT passenger checkpoints to airports by June 2024, allowing passengers to bring up to two litres of liquids in carry-on, and eliminate the need to remove electronics and liquids in bags.

END

ABOUT SMITHS DETECTION

Smiths Detection, a division of Smiths Group, is a global leader in inspection and detection technologies for the air transport, ports and borders, armed forces and urban security markets. With more than 70 years of experience in the field, we offer the necessary solutions to protect society from the threats posed by explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemical agents, biological threats, and narcotics – helping to make the world a safer place.

To find out more please visit: www.smithsdetection.com


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 935 M 3 674 M 3 674 M
Net income 2023 259 M 324 M 324 M
Net Debt 2023 317 M 397 M 397 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,6x
Yield 2023 2,56%
Capitalization 5 810 M 7 272 M 7 272 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
EV / Sales 2024 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 14 764
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 656,00 GBX
Average target price 1 780,46 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul A. Keel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clare Scherrer Chief Financial Officer & Director
George William Buckley Chairman
William C. Seeger Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Donald Seligman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMITHS GROUP PLC3.60%7 272
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.79%705 696
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.33%128 841
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY56.70%107 589
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.07%69 448
3M COMPANY-16.20%55 316
