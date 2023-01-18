Advanced search
    SMIN   GB00B1WY2338

SMITHS GROUP PLC

(SMIN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:08 2023-01-17 am EST
1681.00 GBX   +0.72%
1681.00 GBX   +0.72%
02:29aSmiths Lifts FY23 Organic Revenue Outlook on Strong Trading
MT
02:26aSmiths Groups expects higher FY23 revenue on strong demand
RE
02:10aPre Close Trading Update : Delivering strong growth ahead of expectations, raising FY2023 guidance
PU
Pre close trading update: Delivering strong growth ahead of expectations, raising FY2023 guidance

01/18/2023 | 02:10am EST
Smiths Group plc ("Smiths" or "the Group") today provides a pre-close trading update for the six months ending 31 January 2023, and raises FY2023 guidance.

As set out in the November trading update, Smiths delivered 13.2% organic revenue growth1 in the first quarter. Strong growth continues in the second quarter, and the Group now expects to deliver low double-digit organic revenue growth for the first half through a combination of volume growth and price increases to offset cost inflation. To support this growth and to mitigate supply chain impacts, the Group continues to invest in working capital.

While uncertainty remains high, and supply chain impacts persist, growth continues across all businesses:

  • John Crane is ramping supply to service strong demand, and this has supported accelerated growth in both Energy and Industrials in the second quarter.
  • Smiths Detection continues to execute against its order book and is expected to deliver strong growth in the first half, having benefited from a very strong first quarter.
  • Flex-Tek's strong growth continues in both aerospace and construction, although in line with macro-economic forecasts, we expect the latter to slow in the second half.
  • Smiths Interconnect continues to deliver growth albeit below the double-digit levels of last year.

Reflecting current momentum, Smiths is updating FY2023 guidance. We now expect organic revenue growth for the full year to be at least 7%, with moderate margin improvement.

Paul Keel, Group Chief Executive, commented:
"Our strategy of focusing on accelerating growth, improving execution and investing in our people continues to deliver increased value for all stakeholders. I credit our teams around the world for making this progress possible and I look forward to providing further details when we share our first half results on 24 March."

Share buyback
As at 17 January, we have returned £647m of the £742m share buyback programme which was announced on 11 November 2021. At the current run-rate and share price, the programme is now expected to complete by the end of FY2023.

HY2023 results
Smiths will publish its results for the six months ending 31 January 2023 on Friday, 24 March 2023.

1 Organic revenue growth excludes M&A and the effects of foreign exchange.

Investor enquiries

Jemma Spalton, Smiths Group
+44 (0)7867 390 350
jemma.spalton@smiths.com

Stephanie Heathers, Smiths Group
+44 (0) 7584 113 633
stephanie.heathers@smiths.com

Media enquiries

Tom Steiner, Smiths Group
+44 (0)7787 415 891
tom.steiner@smiths.com

Alex Le May, FTI Consulting
+44 (0)7702 443 312
smiths@fticonsulting.com

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800MJL6IPZS3ASA11

This announcement contains inside information. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of Smiths Group plc is Matthew Whyte, Company Secretary.


About Smiths Group
For over 170 years, Smiths Group has been pioneering progress by improving the world through smarter engineering. We serve millions of people every year, to help create a safer, more efficient and better-connected world, across four major global markets: Energy, General Industry, Safety & Security and Aerospace. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Smiths employs over 14,700 colleagues in over 50 countries. For more information visit www.smiths.com.


Disclaimer

Smiths Group plc published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 07:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
