Smiths : Annual Results for the year ended 31 July 2021

Underlying revenue (2)% for the full year, flat in the second half, and growth in Q4

Good order book momentum

Primary focus on organic growth, complemented by disciplined M&A; acquisition of Royal Metal delivering ahead of plan

Operating profit up +7% and operating profit margin +140bps; EPS +8%

Margin improvement across all divisions, accelerating in the second half

Restructuring programme completed; committed savings delivered ahead of schedule

Operating cash conversion of 125%. Free cash-flow of £383m

Sale to ICU Medical Inc represents enterprise value of $2.7bn on announcement, with potential upside from equity consideration and earnout

Expected completion H1 CY2022

Market leading industrial technology businesses with shared purpose and operating model

Enhanced focus and execution pace to support delivery of accelerating growth

Well positioned for long-term trends of safety, sustainability and digitisation

Proposed final dividend of 26.0p. Full year dividend increased by +8%

Update on strategy at capital markets event on 17-18 November 2021

Headline1 FY2021 FY2020 Reported Underlying2 Smiths continuing operations3 Revenue £2,406m £2,548m (6)% (2)% Operating profit £372m £327m +14% +7% Total Group4 Profit for the year (after tax) £370m £338m +9% +8% Basic EPS 93.1p 84.8p +10% +8% Free cash-flow5 £383m £273m +40%

Statutory FY2021 FY2020 Reported Smiths continuing operations3 Revenue £2,406m £2,548m (6)% Operating profit £326m £241m +35% Total Group4 Profit for the year (after tax) £285m £267m +7% Basic EPS 71.7p 66.9p +7% Dividend per share 37.7p 35.0p +8%

Well positioned as markets recover, with good order book momentum

Economic uncertainty and supply chain challenges continue

Group revenue growth, expected to return to around pre-COVID levels during the year

Further operational efficiency and good cash generation

Increasingly confident about Smiths' future prospects and ability to deliver excellent, sustainable value for all stakeholders

Paul Keel, Group Chief Executive, commented:

"The Group's robust performance in FY2021 is testament to the qualities that attracted me to Smiths when I joined in May. Smiths has high quality businesses with strong fundamentals and is well positioned in markets with near-term upside and attractive long-term growth drivers.

Further improvement centres on accelerating our growth and consistently delivering results, underpinned by our focus on continuous operational excellence and investment in our people and culture.

An important milestone for the Group was announcing the sale of Smiths Medical. In doing so, we fulfilled a commitment to simplify our business and focus on our higher-performing industrial technology core, whilst delivering significant returns to our shareholders.

This is an exciting time for Smiths. We are building good momentum and are positioned for growth in our core industrial technology business. Smiths is pointed in the right direction and our focus now is squarely on acceleration - acceleration of delivery, acceleration of growth, and acceleration of value creation. We look forward to sharing more details of our plans and ambitions at our capital markets event in November."

Statutory reporting Statutory reporting takes account of all items excluded from headline performance.

See accounting policies for an explanation of the presentation of results and note 3 to the financial statements for an analysis of non-headline items.

Definitions The following definitions are applied throughout the financial report:

1 Headline: In addition to statutory reporting, the Group reports on a headline basis. Definitions of headline metrics, and information about the adjustments to statutory measures, are provided in note 3 to the financial statements.

2 Underlying modifies headline performance to exclude the effects of foreign exchange, acquisitions, restructuring costs and write-downs, and include depreciation and amortisation of discontinued operations.

3 Continuing operations exclude Smiths Medical which is accounted for as 'Discontinued operations - businesses held for sale'. Discontinued operations are defined in note 28 to the financial statements.

4 Total Group comprises continuing operations and discontinued operations.

5 Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") are defined in note 30 to the financial statements. View the full press release

The management presentation via webcast will begin at 08.30 (UK time) today at https://smiths.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations, with a recording available from 13.00 (UK time).

