Smiths Group plc is pleased to announce that, as part of its orderly succession planning activities, Alister Cowan will join the Board of Smiths as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 1 July 2024. On joining the Board Alister will become a member of the Audit & Risk Committee.

Steve Williams, Smiths Group's Chairman, said: "I am delighted to welcome Alister to the Smiths Board. Alister has held executive and non-executive roles at complex global public companies and brings deep and wide-ranging experience in key end markets for Smiths, notably in the energy and chemical sectors. The Board's discussions will benefit greatly from his insights and experience and we look forward to working with him".

Alister was previously Chief Financial Officer of the Suncor Energy Inc. the US and Canadian listed integrated energy company from 2014 to 2023. Prior to joining Suncor, Alister served as Chief Financial Officer of Husky Energy Inc. from 2008 to 2014. Before joining Husky Energy, he held various positions with companies throughout Europe, New Zealand, and Canada.

He is an independent non-executive Director at The Chemours Co., a US listed chemicals company where he serves as a member of the Audit and Environmental, Health, and Safety & Operational Performance Committees.

A dual Canadian and UK citizen, Alister is a graduate of Heriot-Watt University in the UK and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland having qualified whilst at KPMG.

There are no further details to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rules 9.6.11 or 9.6.13.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800MJL6IPZS3ASA11