Smiths : Directorate change

Smiths Group plc announces that Bruno Angelici, having served ten years on our Board, will not seek re-election at the 2020 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and will retire at the conclusion of the meeting which is scheduled to be held on Monday, 16 November 2020.

Olivier Bohuon, who joined the Board in July 2018, has also decided not to seek re-election at the AGM and will also stand down at the conclusion of that meeting.

Smiths Chairman Sir George Buckley said:

'I would like to thank Bruno and Olivier for their wise counsel and hard work during their time on the Board. Bruno has made hugely important contributions to the Company in his ten years of service. While with us for a shorter period of time, Olivier's deep knowledge of the healthcare field has been of great value in our continued evolution and we are grateful to him for everything he has done for us. On behalf of all the directors and management I can offer a heartfelt 'thank you' to both directors and wish them every success in the future.'

There is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800MJL6IPZS3ASA11