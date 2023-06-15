Smiths : Earnings Document

HY2023 Financial Results Friday, 24th March 2023

Opening Remarks

Paul Keel

Chief Executive Officer, Smiths Group

Good morning everyone, and thanks for joining us. With me in London today is our CFO, Clare Scherrer. In terms of our agenda, I will make a few opening comments before turning it over to Clare to walk us through the numbers. I will come back and provide an update on our strategic and operational progress and then we'll open it up to all of you for Q&A.

HY2023 - Material Progress Resulting in Higher Performance

By way of overview, we saw a continued improvement in the first half, resulting in meaningfully higher performance. We posted record organic revenue growth of 13.5%, which translated to nearly 26% on a reported basis. We have now delivered seven consecutive quarters of accelerating growth as we capitalise on strong underlying demand in most of our end markets. Our earnings conversion was stronger still as we also delivered record EPS growth of 52%. And given this strong momentum, we have once again raised our full year guidance, now to at least 8% organic revenue growth.

Operating margins grew 20 basis points, reflecting strong volume as well as continued investment in future growth. ROCE expanded by a point, while Smiths Excellence System is the centrepiece of our stronger execution and the impact of SES is now visible in our financial statements as we are on track to deliver over £25 million of annualised operating profit from SES.

Our people make this progress possible and we have a number of initiatives underway across our company to advance our inclusive and high-performing culture. Our ESG plan is also progressing at pace, as detailed in our inaugural sustainability report, which is available on our website. In summary, we delivered another period of higher performance, enabled by our strategy of accelerating growth, improving execution, and investing in our people, the focal point of our Smiths Value Engine, which I will recap on the next slide.

Smiths Value Engine

Our value engine connects the three components of our success: our purpose, our strengths, and our priorities. We are grounded in our purpose of improving the world through smarter engineering. This has been the North Star for Smiths for over 172 years and continues to guide and inspire us today. Our strengths are unique and compelling: world-class engineering, leading positions in critical markets, global capabilities, and a robust financial framework. You'll see evidence in the coming slides of how each of these is contributing to an ever stronger Smiths.

Our purpose and our strengths are then directed towards advancing the three priorities I mentioned on the previous slide: accelerating growth, improving execution, and doing even more to inspire and empower our wonderful people.