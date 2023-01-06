Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Smiths Group plc
  News
  7. Summary
    SMIN   GB00B1WY2338

SMITHS GROUP PLC

(SMIN)
  Report
2023-01-06
1617.00 GBX   -0.15%
Smiths : Interconnect expands into burn-in test market with acquisition of Plastronics

01/06/2023 | 04:21am EST
Smiths Interconnect, a division of Smiths Group plc, announces that it has completed the acquisition of Plastronics Sockets & Connectors ("Plastronics"), a leading supplier of burn-in test sockets and patented spring probe contacts for the semiconductor test market segment, as well as custom connectors for industrial applications.

Plastronics' technology, products, and capabilities complement and strengthen Smiths Interconnect's existing portfolio of products and support the company's ambition to be the partner of choice for semiconductor test customers around the world.

The acquisition brings growth opportunities for both semiconductor test and connectors. It also provides cross selling opportunities in both Asia and the US by leveraging the combined sales and manufacturing footprint of the companies.

Smiths Interconnect President Julian Fagge said: "I am delighted to welcome Plastronics to the Smiths Interconnect family of technology brands. We are proud of our heritage supplying technically differentiated components critical to our customers' products and operations. Plastronics fits very well with our long-term strategy, adding new technology, products and capabilities to the business and strengthens our position across our customer base".

Plastronics is headquartered in Irving, Texas.



About Smiths Interconnect

Smiths Interconnect is a leading provider of technically differentiated electronic components, subsystems, microwave and radio frequency products that connect, protect and control critical applications in the commercial aviation, defense, space, medical, rail, semiconductor test, and industrial market segments. Smiths Interconnect is synonymous with exceptional performance whenever a technologically advanced, high quality solution is required to ensure reliability and safety.

Smiths Interconnect is part of Smiths Group. For over 170 years, Smiths Group has been pioneering progress by improving the world through smarter engineering. Smiths serves millions of people every year (to help create a safer, more efficient and better connected world) across four major global markets; Energy, General Industry, Security & Defence and Aerospace. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Smiths employs c.14,600 colleagues in over 50 countries. For more information visit www.smiths.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Roberta Rebora, Marketing Communications Director, Smiths Interconnect
Tel: +39 010 60361, Email: Roberta.rebora@smithsinterconnect.com

www.smithsinterconnect.com


Attachments

Disclaimer

Smiths Group plc published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 09:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
