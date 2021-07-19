Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Smiths Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMIN   GB00B1WY2338

SMITHS GROUP PLC

(SMIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smiths : New Zealand Aviation Security Service to introduce UV light tray disinfection with Smiths Detection

07/19/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AvSec New Zealand to enhance public safety and mitigate risk of COVID-19 transmission with UV technology

Smiths Detection today announced with New Zealand Aviation Security Service (AvSec) that it has completed deployment of 18 units of its new Ultraviolet (UV) light tray disinfection kit to help enhance public health and safety at airports across the country.

The UV disinfection kits are proven by independent laboratory tests to eliminate up to 99.9% of microorganisms – including coronaviruses – found on trays at checkpoints; and are installed at Auckland (six units), Wellington (four units), Christchurch International Airports (six units), and Dunedin Airport (two units).

“The wellbeing of our passengers and team members is of topmost priority as our nation defends against the ongoing global health crisis,” said Ben Smith, Group Manager of Capability, AvSec. “Smiths Detection’s UV disinfection kits help ensure that surface contamination and the spread of viruses are minimised during security screenings, providing a peace of mind to passengers and airport staff. This ongoing working relationship with Smiths Detection helps bolster New Zealand’s capabilities in safeguarding passenger health and safety across airports where AvSec screens, which we see as important in boosting consumer trust during the gradual recovery and resumption of aviation travel.”

The UV kit uses short-wavelength UV light (UVC), commonly used for disinfection in healthcare and industrial production to distort the structure of the genetic material and prevent the viral particles from multiplying or infecting. The kits are shielded with robust metal housing to ensure that passengers and staff are not exposed to UV light.

“AvSec came to Smiths Detection with the challenge of fighting against COVID-19 transmission risks in aviation. Our UVC technology at checkpoints helps provide a high level of reassurance to passengers as well as airport staff. I hope we can take our experience to other airports in the region which are going through similar challenges and restore confidence in travelling,” said Jordan Thrupp, Managing Director, Smiths Detection Australia and New Zealand.

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SMITHS GROUP PLC
05:01pSMITHS : New Zealand Aviation Security Service to introduce UV light tray disinf..
BU
07/12MARKET CHATTER : Smiths in Talks for $2.8 Billion Sale of Medical Unit to US Pri..
MT
07/11SMITHS : TA Associates makes $2.8 billion takeover approach for Smiths Group uni..
RE
07/10TA Associates Reportedly Makes $2.8 Billion Takeover Approach for Smiths Grou..
CI
07/02SMITHS : Narita Airport selects UV tray disinfection technology for safer travel
PU
07/02SMITHS : UV tray disinfection technology on trial at Paris Airport
PU
06/30SMITHS : Narita International Airport selects Smiths Detection's automatic tray ..
BU
06/30SMITHS GROUP PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rig..
CO
06/17Bank of England to look through temporary inflation rise
RE
06/01SMITHS : Partnering with Lazada Thailand to step up threat detection capabilitie..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 389 M 3 264 M 3 264 M
Net income 2021 231 M 316 M 316 M
Net Debt 2021 1 081 M 1 477 M 1 477 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 5 908 M 8 081 M 8 072 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart SMITHS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Smiths Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITHS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 555,00 GBX
Average target price 1 739,64 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul A. Keel Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Francis Shipsey Chief Financial Officer & Director
George William Buckley Chairman
Tanya D. Fratto Independent Non-Executive Director
William C. Seeger Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMITHS GROUP PLC3.36%8 858
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.06%636 679
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.8.29%151 927
SIEMENS AG10.11%130 669
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY16.20%115 527
3M COMPANY14.06%112 892