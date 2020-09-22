Smiths :  Smiths Detection delivers industry's highest checked baggage screening standards to Airports Authority of India

Log in
09/22/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

 Following the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security’s mandate, AAI is installing ECAC Standard 3 for checked baggage at inline systems across 16 airports in India

Smiths Detection today announced the successful delivery and installation of 34 units of the CTX 9800 DSi checked baggage Explosive Detection System (EDS) at 10 airports managed by the Airports Authority India (AAI) and one airport managed by Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL), and a new contract to install six additional units at five domestic airports across the country by end of March 2021.

AAI manages a total of 137 airports in India, and is responsible for building, managing, and maintaining civil aviation infrastructure. In 2018, AAI partnered with Smiths Detection to introduce the CTX 9800 DSi to nine airports, including Chennai and Kolkata International Airport, to meet enhanced standards mandated by India’s aviation regulatory body, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The new installations at Kolkata and Chennai Airports this year build on AAI’s aim to enhance security and efficiency at their airports, and prepare India for the eventual rebound of air travel in a post-COVID-19 world.

The CTX 9800 provides high-resolution 3D images that help operators make quicker, more accurate, security decisions, providing the highest international security standards for checked baggage screening while enabling greater operational efficiency during baggage screening.

Smiths Detection’s Managing Director India, Vikrant Trilokekar, said, “At this time, airports need to maximise cost efficiencies through technologies that enable accurate detection and seamless flow of baggage. We’re confident that our security solutions, technical expertise, and experience will help AAI meet the industry’s highest security standards and get ready for the future of travel.”

Smiths Detection has completed training of operational staff at all sites. The first airport made officially operational was Chennai International Airport on 2 January 2020 followed by others. CTX 9800 DSi is ECAC Standard 3 approved and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) certified.

###

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2020 2 562 M 3 259 M 3 259 M
Net income 2020 239 M 304 M 304 M
Net Debt 2020 1 169 M 1 487 M 1 487 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
Yield 2020 1,98%
Capitalization 5 601 M 7 134 M 7 124 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SMITHS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Smiths Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITHS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1 661,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 413,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Reynolds Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
George William Buckley Chairman
Philippe Roman Group Director-Operations
John Francis Shipsey Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMITHS GROUP PLC-16.21%6 946
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.09%113 247
SIEMENS AG-3.02%104 572
3M COMPANY-7.98%92 946
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.7.49%60 548
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-44.00%55 583
