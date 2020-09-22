Smiths :  Smiths Detection delivers industry's highest checked baggage screening standards to Airports Authority of India

Following the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security’s mandate, AAI is installing ECAC Standard 3 for checked baggage at inline systems across 16 airports in India

Smiths Detection today announced the successful delivery and installation of 34 units of the CTX 9800 DSi checked baggage Explosive Detection System (EDS) at 10 airports managed by the Airports Authority India (AAI) and one airport managed by Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL), and a new contract to install six additional units at five domestic airports across the country by end of March 2021.

AAI manages a total of 137 airports in India, and is responsible for building, managing, and maintaining civil aviation infrastructure. In 2018, AAI partnered with Smiths Detection to introduce the CTX 9800 DSi to nine airports, including Chennai and Kolkata International Airport, to meet enhanced standards mandated by India’s aviation regulatory body, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The new installations at Kolkata and Chennai Airports this year build on AAI’s aim to enhance security and efficiency at their airports, and prepare India for the eventual rebound of air travel in a post-COVID-19 world.

The CTX 9800 provides high-resolution 3D images that help operators make quicker, more accurate, security decisions, providing the highest international security standards for checked baggage screening while enabling greater operational efficiency during baggage screening.

Smiths Detection’s Managing Director India, Vikrant Trilokekar, said, “At this time, airports need to maximise cost efficiencies through technologies that enable accurate detection and seamless flow of baggage. We’re confident that our security solutions, technical expertise, and experience will help AAI meet the industry’s highest security standards and get ready for the future of travel.”

Smiths Detection has completed training of operational staff at all sites. The first airport made officially operational was Chennai International Airport on 2 January 2020 followed by others. CTX 9800 DSi is ECAC Standard 3 approved and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) certified.

