Smiths : Earnings Document

2021 Interim Results Friday, 26 March 2021 2021 Interim Results Friday, 26 March 2021 Opening Remarks Andy Reynolds Smith Chief Executive, Smiths Group plc Welcome Andy Reynolds Smith: Thanks very much indeed and morning everyone. Really appreciate you taking the time to join the call today. I very much hope also that you and your families have been managing to stay safe and well. I'm joined here today by John Shipsey, our Chief Financial Officer. I wanted to talk about three things today. First the strength of our results in the first half. Second, some of the highlights of the continued progress that we've made positioning the Group in the best possible way to ensure growth in the future and that we're strategically, operationally, and financially strong. And finally, our confidence that we're poised and ready to take full advantage of market recovery as it takes place and to seize the growth opportunities which emerge. John's then going to take you through the numbers, then I'll be back to talk about the transformed position that we believe Smiths is now in, ahead of the separation of Medical. And the exciting and ambitious story for a Smiths of the future. Demonstrating Group strength We're very pleased to have delivered a robust first half performance despite Covid-related disruptions and significant impact in some of our principal markets. This clearly demonstrates the strength of our market positions and our business model. We've remained focused through all of this on the safety and wellbeing of our people, as our priority. Whilst ensuring we're able to support our customers without interruption. Thanks to the incredible work of our people around the world and our Group-wide operating model, we've responded well to the challenges. My sincere thanks to the amazing Smiths team. We had good profit conversion with margin down only 20 basis points on the prior year due to the many actions we put in place and our strategic restructuring programme, which is on track and will support the delivery of underlying margin improvement of 200 basis points as we move into financial year 2022. Once again, the fundamental quality of Smiths' structural cash generation really shone through with an excellent 130% cash conversion as the benefits of the Smiths Excellence System continue to bite. Most importantly to me, we had some great contract wins across the Group and I'm delighted to announce this morning one of the largest wins ever for Detection which has secured 100% of the Heathrow Integrated Checkpoint System upgrade including Smart Lanes. Installation will begin later this year. This is state-of-the-art technology, putting Heathrow ahead of the latest EU standards. As we move into the second half, we are seeing increasingly positive trends in our order books overall and a number of our principal end markets. I'd like to talk about some of those. In Oil & Gas, investment sentiment and the OE and aftermarket order book activity have improved markedly in the last few weeks driven by a range of factors including the oil price and daily barrels of oil consumed increasing to 96 million versus pre-Covid highs of just over 100 million. In Detection we delivered a standout performance in aviation in the first half. 2 2021 Interim Results Friday, 26 March 2021 Aviation, as you know, represents two-thirds of the business. It was up 4% versus the prior year. That was thanks to the strength of the order book and our service model which supports revenue irrespective of passenger numbers. The increases in air cargo recently have also played an important part. Very positively Flex-Tek finished the half close to flat on revenue, having entirely offset the continuing weakness in commercial aerospace with a very strong performance in military aerospace, construction, and heat solutions. This trend has continued in the last couple of months with additional wins in aerospace and strong order books across much of the business. In Interconnect we delivered a strong first half performance with revenue up double-digit and profit coming along with it. This was driven by strong demand in semiconductor test and more broadly satellite applications and connectors for general industrial. This trend is continuing. Overall, we've continued to move with purpose, investing in innovation, improving end market positions, embedding our Excellence System, and most importantly developing our people. Smiths is well positioned to deliver market outperformance, united by a common purpose to make a safer, cleaner, and more efficient world. I'd like to talk to you a bit more about this later after John runs through our first half performance in more detail and how this sets us up for success in both the short and medium-term. Over to you please, John. Results Overview John Shipsey Chief Financial Officer, Smiths Group plc A good start to the year Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. I'm delighted to share with you today our half year results. Above all, they show the strength of the Group being proven out in extraordinary times. We have had a good start to the year. We've delivered well and we've met or exceeded expectations. Our top line was resilient, down only 5% against a pre-Covid comparator. This resilient performance is due to the quality of our businesses and of our people. What's more, our conversion of revenue to profit was good because as a Group we took actions, managing the lower level of volumes very well, managing the costs of Covid and delivering on or ahead of plan with the strategic restructuring. So we were able to take that top line and deliver operating profit down 6% and earnings per share down only 3%. And our cash conversion was excellent, indeed a new record at 129%. Free cash flow of £188 million further underlines the Group's financial strength. And reflecting our confidence in the Group's performance and financial position, we are declaring an interim dividend of 11.7 pence, up over 6%. Leading market positions and technology underpin a resilient top line John Crane So let's now look at the first half performance in more detail starting with revenue. The top line shows the Group's defensive resilience, down only 5%. It's a good top line performance in tough market conditions. John Crane performed robustly despite challenging energy markets, £410 million falling 10% as anticipated. But we saw underlying revenue from 3 2021 Interim Results Friday, 26 March 2021 industrials only marginally down and good growth in chemical processing. Aftermarket now represents 68% of John Crane revenue and while it declined 9% in the first half as customers postponed maintenance because of economic uncertainty, we can be positive because previous cycles suggest these postponements typically last only 6-9 months. So we expect there to be pent-up demand for our large installed base and leading service position. And we're now starting to see this in a growing order book. Smiths Detection Detection delivered a strong aviation performance, actually increasing sales to this heavily impacted market. It's really a remarkable achievement driven both by a very strong existing order book as well as aftermarket agreements that span the next 5-10 years. And also by the underlying driver of regulatory-led upgrades. Underlying revenue from other security systems declined more sharply, down 27% for two reasons. First, because of a timing of order completion and the comparator on the programmatic ports and borders business. And secondly because of a much shorter order cycle in urban security markets such as stadiums, public buildings and large events which have been directly and immediately impacted by the pandemic. Overall, Detection's underlying revenue fell only 6% to £350 million, a resilient performance driven by its market position and its leading technology. Flex-Tek In Flex-Tek we saw one of the standout performances at the half. Industrials account for around 80% of Flex-Tek revenue and here we achieved further very good growth, reflecting really strong performance from our US construction products in particular. And so offsetting most of the downturn in the smaller aerospace segment where like others we were down 35%. As a result Flex-Tek revenues were broadly flat at £238 million. Smiths Interconnect Interconnect had a really strong first half with sales of £152 million, up 11%. We saw strong demand for semiconductor test as well as growth in the space and defence segments. And we won significant orders for our products with space exploration and satellite applications. So across the Group resilient top line performances, especially given the challenging market conditions. But what's also important is how we took this top line and converted it into profit. Good profit conversion A key feature of these results is the strong profit conversion. Despite Group sales down £57 million, operating profit was only down £12 million or 6% on an underlying basis. This good profit conversion was a result of operating efficiencies. By managing our fixed cost base well, for example we reduced central costs by a further £7 million in the period, by mitigating the extra costs caused by the pandemic and by successfully delivering cost savings, all underpinned by continued progress on the strategic restructuring programme. Which meant that the Group's underlying operating margin was down only 20 basis points. John Crane still produced a very healthy operating margin of just under 20% and underlying profit of £81 million despite the loss in volumes, demonstrating impressive resilience through the cycle. Detection's margin was lower at 12.7% but there are positive reasons behind this. First, there continued to be a high proportion of OE which comes at a lower upfront margin but will convert into a strong and steady stream of aftermarket revenue. Secondly, 4 2021 Interim Results Friday, 26 March 2021 aftermarket revenues were down only 6% but the drop-through on marginal revenue in aftermarket is very high so we did well to limit the profit impact. Flex-Tek continued to produce strong margins, 18.5%, and profit of £44 million. With lower volumes successfully offset by good cost control, meaning we actually increased underlying margin slightly despite weakness in the aerospace market. And finally Interconnect significantly increased its profitability, raising its margin to 12.1% and profit to £18 million on the back of higher volumes and the recent successful restructuring, continuing its trajectory back to mid-teens margins and beyond. So as a whole we achieved healthy margins despite volume headwinds and the big point for me is that we are well positioned for margin growth when volumes return and markets start to recover. Smiths Medical - continuing to strengthen ahead of separation And Smiths Medical continued to strengthen ahead of separation in the fourth quarter of this financial year. Revenues grew for the fourth consecutive half, up 0.2% to £427 million. We saw good growth in Infusion Systems and Vital Care but in Vascular Access fewer elective procedures offset higher demand for syringe and needle products in support of Covid-19 vaccination. And the business continued to build margin, increasing profit to £89 million. There is a clear path back towards the higher margins that the business previously delivered. And the key point here is that Smiths Medical is on a flight path through separation to achieving its full potential. Strategic restructuring programme is on track (Total Group) I spoke earlier about our good profit conversion and referenced strategic restructuring as a contributing factor. I just want to give a bit more detail here. This is a programme we are managing across the whole Group to support the goal of delivering operating margins of 18- 20%. We have made good progress. The programme is delivering and it's on track. We're two-thirds of the way through in terms of the P&L charge and one-third in terms of the cash cost. Cost and benefits will be broadly neutral this fiscal year and we will deliver the full annualised benefits of at least £70 million next year. So we're really pleased with the progress and there's more to come. Excellent operating and free cash flow (Total Group) Turning next to cash flow, one of the key features of these results. We as a Group achieved an excellent level of cash generation and it's all about operational delivery. The first half numbers are compelling. Group operating profit was £234 million. We delivered £301 million of operating cash flow and that's after £55 million of capital investment. Profit after tax was £171 million. We delivered £188 million of free cash flow. And we've re-emphasised our focus on free cash flow as the all-in measure of cash delivery. It's now included as a metric in our long-term incentive plan to ensure full alignment with shareholders. And we still want to do more to drive free cash flow because we know we can be even better. Further significant progress on pensions In that context, let me turn next to pensions, another area where we have made good progress. We have two legacy defined benefit plans in the UK, both are in a strong funding position, evidenced by surpluses on a technical provisions basis. The Group has been 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

