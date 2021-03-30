Log in
SMITHS GROUP PLC

SMITHS GROUP PLC

(SMIN)
Smiths : Helping the Hellenic Police protect southern borders

03/30/2021 | 06:21am EDT
Smiths Detection,a leading threat detection and security screening technology company, announced it has been selected by Hellenic Police to supply two HCVMe High-Energy Mobile X-ray systems for the screening of cargo. Helping to uncover illegal immigrants, threats, contraband and fraud, these two systems will help to secure the EU's Southern Border. One (1) additional HCVMe system for other security purposes has been contracted by the Hellenic Police, for delivery later this year.

The HCVM e35 is a powerful, ultra-compact and fully integrated light mobile platform ideal for inspecting whole trucks, containers and vehicles for threats such as explosives, narcotics, contraband, as well as manifest verification; reducing the need for manual inspection. The HCVM e35 is the smallest mobile screening system available, able to penetrate up to 200mm of steel, while enabling a high throughput of up to 80 trucks per hour.

'The HCVMe is a versatile system that allows for quick screening of cargo and trucks to uncover threats and contraband,' said Jasper van Gend, Head of Market, Europe North & East. 'We're delighted to continue supporting Hellenic Police security goals, and to help protect the EU's Southern borders.'

Contract award, delivery, training and commissioning of equipment was completed by Smiths Detection Greek partner, Proton S.A.

For more information on Smiths Detection's solutions and services, visit www.smithsdetection.com/

Disclaimer

Smiths Group plc published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 10:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
