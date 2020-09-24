Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Smiths Group plc    SMIN   GB00B1WY2338

SMITHS GROUP PLC

(SMIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/24 03:21:47 am
1339.5 GBX   -6.46%
03:05aSMITHS : Directorate change
PU
02:59aSMITHS : plans job cuts after annual profit falls
RE
02:10aSMITHS : Annual Results for the year ended 31 July 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Smiths : plans job cuts after annual profit falls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 02:59am EDT

Smiths Group reported a 26% fall in annual operating profit on Thursday due to higher costs and a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, while the British engineering firm also said it would cut jobs as part of its restructuring plan.

The company, whose baggage screening kit and explosive detectors are a common sight in airports, said operating profit from continuing operations for the year ended July 31 fell to 241 million pounds from 326 million pounds a year earlier. Group revenue inched 2% higher.

Smiths, which did not specify how many employees it plans to lay off, also proposed an annual dividend of 35 pence per share after delaying its interim payout in March.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SMITHS GROUP PLC
03:05aSMITHS : Directorate change
PU
02:59aSMITHS : plans job cuts after annual profit falls
RE
02:10aSMITHS : Annual Results for the year ended 31 July 2020
PU
09/23SMITHS : Detection delivers industry's highest checked baggage screening standar..
PU
09/22SMITHS :  Smiths Detection delivers industry's highest checked baggage screening..
BU
09/21SMITHS : Interconnect receives contract from General Atomics to develop multi-fu..
PU
09/21SMITHS GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
09/17VINCI : Gatwick Airport to Start Using UV Light Treatment to Disinfect Security ..
DJ
09/07SMITHS : Detection wins contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection for rai..
PU
09/03SMITHS : Detection wins contract with u.s. customs and border protection for rai..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 562 M 3 257 M 3 257 M
Net income 2020 239 M 304 M 304 M
Net Debt 2020 1 169 M 1 486 M 1 486 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
Yield 2020 1,95%
Capitalization 5 674 M 7 238 M 7 212 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,67x
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SMITHS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Smiths Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITHS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1 661,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 432,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Reynolds Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
George William Buckley Chairman
Philippe Roman Group Director-Operations
John Francis Shipsey Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMITHS GROUP PLC-15.12%7 238
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.29%114 166
SIEMENS AG-3.60%105 152
3M COMPANY-9.59%93 511
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.6.24%61 048
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-45.25%54 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group