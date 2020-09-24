Smiths : plans job cuts after annual profit falls

The company, whose baggage screening kit and explosive detectors are a common sight in airports, said operating profit from continuing operations for the year ended July 31 fell to 241 million pounds from 326 million pounds a year earlier. Group revenue inched 2% higher.

Smiths, which did not specify how many employees it plans to lay off, also proposed an annual dividend of 35 pence per share after delaying its interim payout in March.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)