Smiths News : 2022 AGM Result

* Special resolution requiring 75% majority of those votes cast at the meeting.

Notes:

Percentages are rounded to two decimal places.

Where shareholders appointed the Chairman as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions and have been included in the "For" total.

A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentages of the votes cast for and against a resolution.

The number of votes validly cast were in respect of 152,105,702 shares, representing 61.41% of the 247,659,200 issued share capital of the Company, being the total number of shares in issue at 6.30pm on 19 th January 2022.

The full text of all of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM dated 6 December 2021 which is available on the Company's website. Resolutions 14, 15 and 16 were special resolutions, requiring 75% majority of those votes cast at the meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special business passed at the AGM, being resolutions 13, 14, 15 and 16, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism