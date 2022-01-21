Log in
Smiths News : 2022 AGM Result

01/21/2022
20 January 2022

SMITHS NEWS PLC

Result of 2022 Annual General Meeting

Smiths News plc announces that at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at 11.30am today all resolutions put to the meeting were duly passed by shareholders by way of a poll. The voting results are shown below.

Resolution

For

Against

Withheld

No. of

%

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

votes

To receive the Annual Report and

1

Accounts for the 52 week period

ended 28 August 2021

152,002,867

99.99%

17,970

0.01%

84,865

To approve the directors'

2

remuneration report for the 52

week period ended 28 August

2021

132,872,601

87.43%

19,099,963

12.57%

133,138

3

To declare a final dividend

127,656,537

83.94%

24,432,976

16.06%

16,189

4

To re-elect David Blackwood

126,938,472

99.70%

378,798

0.30%

24,788,432

5

To re-elect Jonathan Bunting

151,795,153

99.81%

287,767

0.19%

22,782

6

To re-elect Denise Collis

151,882,550

99.87%

200,704

0.13%

22,448

7

To re-elect Michael Holt

151,884,167

99.87%

199,095

0.13%

22,440

8

To re-elect Mark Whiteling

151,698,933

99.75%

384,257

0.25%

22,512

9

To elect Paul Baker

151,851,493

99.85%

227,293

0.15%

26,916

10

To re-appoint the auditor

151,969,516

99.93%

111,657

0.07%

24,529

To authorise the Audit Committee

11

to determine the auditor's

remuneration

151,952,145

99.92%

121,733

0.08%

31,824

12

Authority to make political

donations

115,207,694

81.11%

26,827,237

18.89%

10,070,771

13

Authority to allot shares

129,903,508

85.43%

22,158,411

14.57%

43,783

14

Authority to partially disapply

pre-emption rights*

151,062,644

99.39%

932,623

0.61%

110,435

15

Authority to make market

purchases of ordinary shares*

151,871,832

99.86%

214,232

0.14%

19,638

Authority to call general meetings

16

(other than the AGM) on 14 clear

days' notice*

151,759,263

99.79%

322,860

0.21%

23,579

* Special resolution requiring 75% majority of those votes cast at the meeting.

Notes:

  1. Percentages are rounded to two decimal places.
  2. Where shareholders appointed the Chairman as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions and have been included in the "For" total.
  3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentages of the votes cast for and against a resolution.
  4. The number of votes validly cast were in respect of 152,105,702 shares, representing 61.41% of the 247,659,200 issued share capital of the Company, being the total number of shares in issue at 6.30pm on 19th January 2022.
  5. The full text of all of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM dated 6 December 2021 which is available on the Company's website. Resolutions 14, 15 and 16 were special resolutions, requiring 75% majority of those votes cast at the meeting.
  6. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special business passed at the AGM, being resolutions 13, 14, 15 and 16, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
  7. The results of the AGM voting will also be made available on the Company's website at www.corporate.smithsnews.co.uk/investors

Disclaimer

Smiths News plc published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 16:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
