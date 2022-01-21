Smiths News : 2022 AGM Result

Smiths News plc announces that at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at 11.30am today all resolutions put to the meeting were duly passed by shareholders by way of a poll. The voting results are shown below.
Resolution
For
Against
Withheld
No. of
%
No. of votes
%
No. of votes
votes
To receive the Annual Report and
1
Accounts for the 52 week period
ended 28 August 2021
152,002,867
99.99%
17,970
0.01%
84,865
To approve the directors'
2
remuneration report for the 52
week period ended 28 August
2021
132,872,601
87.43%
19,099,963
12.57%
133,138
3
To declare a final dividend
127,656,537
83.94%
24,432,976
16.06%
16,189
4
To re-elect David Blackwood
126,938,472
99.70%
378,798
0.30%
24,788,432
5
To re-elect Jonathan Bunting
151,795,153
99.81%
287,767
0.19%
22,782
6
To re-elect Denise Collis
151,882,550
99.87%
200,704
0.13%
22,448
7
To re-elect Michael Holt
151,884,167
99.87%
199,095
0.13%
22,440
8
To re-elect Mark Whiteling
151,698,933
99.75%
384,257
0.25%
22,512
9
To elect Paul Baker
151,851,493
99.85%
227,293
0.15%
26,916
10
To re-appoint the auditor
151,969,516
99.93%
111,657
0.07%
24,529
To authorise the Audit Committee
11
to determine the auditor's
remuneration
151,952,145
99.92%
121,733
0.08%
31,824
12
Authority to make political
donations
115,207,694
81.11%
26,827,237
18.89%
10,070,771
13
Authority to allot shares
129,903,508
85.43%
22,158,411
14.57%
43,783
14
Authority to partially disapply
pre-emption rights*
151,062,644
99.39%
932,623
0.61%
110,435
15
Authority to make market
purchases of ordinary shares*
151,871,832
99.86%
214,232
0.14%
19,638
Authority to call general meetings
16
(other than the AGM) on 14 clear
days' notice*
151,759,263
99.79%
322,860
0.21%
23,579
* Special resolution requiring 75% majority of those votes cast at the meeting.
Notes:
Percentages are rounded to two decimal places.
Where shareholders appointed the Chairman as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions and have been included in the "For" total.
A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentages of the votes cast for and against a resolution.
The number of votes validly cast were in respect of 152,105,702 shares, representing 61.41% of the 247,659,200 issued share capital of the Company, being the total number of shares in issue at 6.30pm on 19th January 2022.
The full text of all of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM dated 6 December 2021 which is available on the Company's website. Resolutions 14, 15 and 16 were special resolutions, requiring 75% majority of those votes cast at the meeting.
Smiths News plc published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 16:22:02 UTC.