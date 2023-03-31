Smiths News : announce new joint venture with Lucid Digital Magazines

Smiths News are proud to announce our new agreement with Lucid Digital Magazines…

Trading under the name LoveMedia, the business is a digital platform providing access to digital editions of newspapers, magazines, and other media content for retail customers in the UK and Ireland.

LoveMedia is a digital platform supported by established content technology that provides access to digital editions of newspapers, magazines, and other media content. One of the main USPs is that consumers will be able to purchase single issues in digital format from a simple QR code displayed in our retail customers outlets. This is not a subscription or membership model.