    CNCT   GB00B17WCR61

SMITHS NEWS PLC

(CNCT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:24 2023-03-31 am EDT
47.00 GBX   -4.86%
Smiths News : announce new joint venture with Lucid Digital Magazines
Smiths News plc Appoints Deborah Rabey as an Independent Non-Executive Director, Effective 1 March 2023
TRADING UPDATES: M&C Saatchi sees revenue rise; Angus extends drilling
Smiths News : announce new joint venture with Lucid Digital Magazines

03/31/2023 | 08:14pm EDT
Smiths News are proud to announce our new agreement with Lucid Digital Magazines…

Trading under the name LoveMedia, the business is a digital platform providing access to digital editions of newspapers, magazines, and other media content for retail customers in the UK and Ireland.

LoveMedia is a digital platform supported by established content technology that provides access to digital editions of newspapers, magazines, and other media content. One of the main USPs is that consumers will be able to purchase single issues in digital format from a simple QR code displayed in our retail customers outlets. This is not a subscription or membership model.

Disclaimer

Smiths News plc published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 00:13:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 051 M 1 301 M 1 301 M
Net income 2023 23,7 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net Debt 2023 1,80 M 2,23 M 2,23 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,89x
Yield 2023 8,86%
Capitalization 111 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 539
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart SMITHS NEWS PLC
Duration : Period :
Smiths News plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITHS NEWS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 47,00 GBX
Average target price 50,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Michael Bunting Executive Director
Paul Baker Chief Financial Officer & Director
David C. Blackwood Non-Executive Chairman
Marcus Cotes Technology Director
Lucy Robertson Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMITHS NEWS PLC0.53%144
NEWS CORPORATION-5.11%9 778
PEARSON PLC-10.09%7 205
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY16.73%6 238
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED37.95%5 401
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED30.93%3 785
