Smiths News PLC - Swindon, England based newspaper and magazine distributor - Announces a new five-year contract with London-based magazine distributor Marketforce (UK) Ltd. Smiths News says new agreement secures all of Smiths News' current distribution territories in the UK with Marketforce through to 2029, representing 31% of its magazine revenue and 9% of its total newspaper and magazine revenue. Smiths News says that together with other contract awards it recently announced, it has now renewed agreements representing 74% of its current newspaper and magazine revenues. Smiths News Chief Executive Officer Jon Bunting says: "Having now secured all of our major magazine contracts we remain confident that we will reach similar agreements with the remaining newspaper contracts."

Current stock price: 47.12 pence, up 1.6% on Friday

12-month change: up 15%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.