Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Smiths News plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNCT   GB00B17WCR61

SMITHS NEWS PLC

(CNCT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:23:07 2023-01-10 am EST
55.95 GBX   +1.73%
06:14aSmiths News inks long-term contract renewal with Telegraph
AN
2022Smiths News : Notice of Meeting
PU
2022Smiths News : Proxy Form
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Smiths News inks long-term contract renewal with Telegraph

01/10/2023 | 06:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Smiths News PLC on Tuesday said it has secured a new long-term contract with Telegraph Media Group Ltd, publisher of the 'Daily Telegraph' and 'Sunday Telegraph', through to 2029.

Shares in the Swindon, England-based newspaper and magazine wholesaler were up 1.0% to 55.55 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

Smiths News explained that the new agreement is for all of the company's current distribution territories in the UK through to 2029. This represents are 11% of the company's newspaper and magazine revenue.

The agreement marks the fourth "major" publisher contract renewal secured by Smiths News in the last year, following new five year agreements with magazine distributors Associated Newspapers, Frontline and Seymour.

Smiths News added that it has now secured long-term contracts with 46% of its newspaper and magazine revenue.

Chief Executive Officer Jon Bunting said: "I am very pleased that we can start 2023 with further positive news on our contract renewals by announcing that we have agreed a new contract with Telegraph Media Group. It marks a further step in securing our newspaper and magazine revenues for the long term."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about SMITHS NEWS PLC
06:14aSmiths News inks long-term contract renewal with Telegraph
AN
2022Smiths News : Notice of Meeting
PU
2022Smiths News : Proxy Form
PU
2022Smiths News : Notice of Meeting
PU
2022CORRECT (Nov 09): EARNINGS SUMMARY: Tracsis declares dividend
AN
2022EARNINGS SUMMARY: Tracsis declares dividend; Esken trims guidance
AN
2022Smiths News plc to Look for Bolt-On Acquisitions
CI
2022Transcript : Smiths News plc, 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
2022Smiths News : announces preliminary results
PU
2022Smiths News plc Proposes Final Dividend for the Fiscal Year 2022, Payable on 9 February..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 049 M 1 280 M 1 280 M
Net income 2023 23,7 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net Debt 2023 1,80 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,73x
Yield 2023 7,56%
Capitalization 130 M 158 M 158 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
EV / Sales 2024 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 539
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart SMITHS NEWS PLC
Duration : Period :
Smiths News plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITHS NEWS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 55,00 GBX
Average target price 51,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -7,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Michael Bunting Executive Director
Paul Baker Chief Financial Officer & Director
David C. Blackwood Non-Executive Chairman
Denise Rosemary Collis Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Argent Whiteling Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMITHS NEWS PLC17.65%158
NEWS CORPORATION4.78%11 019
PEARSON PLC-3.47%7 898
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY4.13%5 596
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED29.87%5 113
SCHIBSTED ASA3.18%4 405