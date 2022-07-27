Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Smiths News plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNCT   GB00B17WCR61

SMITHS NEWS PLC

(CNCT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:30 2022-07-27 am EDT
33.22 GBX   -2.29%
05:02aSMITHS NEWS : launches recycling collection service for retailers
PU
06/09SMITHS NEWS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/30Smiths News plc Maintains Planned Interim Dividend
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Smiths News : launches recycling collection service for retailers

07/27/2022 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Smiths News has launched a low-cost daily recycling collection service to help its independent customers in the West Midlands and North West to manage soft plastic and bulky cardboard packaging left over from trips to the cash-and-carry and stock deliveries.

Those participating in the new scheme are provided with bags to put the recycling into. There is no need to book a collection slot - bags are simply left out with newspaper returns for Smiths News to take away at the same time, ensuring that no extra journeys are made.

Customers can take advantage of as many collections as they want. Some might require several a week, while others need only one. This no-fuss service is available for a single flat-rate fee added to their weekly news bill, with no ties and the freedom to opt out whenever they like. They can also benefit from a special-offer price of £3.50 a week for early sign-up.

This service allows Smiths News to support its customers in a really practical way, saving them money with a more competitive, cost-effective service than the one they might previously have subscribed to while helping to free up valuable space in their stores.

"We asked customers what it takes to manage a successful independent store and dealing with waste was a key theme, as it is a pain to manage and a significant cost," said Michael Williams, Smiths News' Head of Proposition Development. "So it makes sense to use both our delivery network and existing recycling infrastructure to help. Fitting with our own aspirations on sustainability is an added bonus."

The collection service is being rolled out to independent retailers in the Smiths News Birmingham Group from the 25th of July, with further areas to be added. Those wishing to participate should apply online at recycle.smithsnews.co.uk

Disclaimer

Smiths News plc published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 09:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SMITHS NEWS PLC
05:02aSMITHS NEWS : launches recycling collection service for retailers
PU
06/09SMITHS NEWS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/30Smiths News plc Maintains Planned Interim Dividend
CI
05/06Asda owners set to buy McColl's, saving 16,000 jobs
RE
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Smiths News plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04Smiths News plc Proposes Interim Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on 7 July 2022
CI
05/04Smiths News plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended February 26, 2022
CI
04/14Net 1 UEPS Technologies Closes $264 Million Takeover of South African Fintech Connect G..
MT
01/21SMITHS NEWS : 2022 AGM Result
PU
01/13SMITHS NEWS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMITHS NEWS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 070 M 1 286 M 1 286 M
Net income 2022 20,3 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net Debt 2022 22,7 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,11x
Yield 2022 12,3%
Capitalization 81,4 M 97,9 M 97,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 603
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart SMITHS NEWS PLC
Duration : Period :
Smiths News plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITHS NEWS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 34,00 GBX
Average target price 51,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Michael Bunting Executive Director
Paul Baker Chief Financial Officer & Director
David C. Blackwood Non-Executive Chairman
Denise Rosemary Collis Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Argent Whiteling Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMITHS NEWS PLC-10.05%98
INFORMA PLC10.61%9 841
NEWS CORPORATION-25.15%9 766
PEARSON PLC27.14%6 880
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-36.27%4 988
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-30.10%4 464