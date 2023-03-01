High Court approves Smithson Investment's capital reduction

Smithson Investment Trust PLC - investment trust - High Court of Justice of England & Wales approves company's reduction of capital, which involves the reduction of its share premium account by GBP500 million. Expects the court order confirming the capital reduction to be registered by the Registrar of Companies by no later than March 16.

Current stock price: 1,383.00 pence

12-month change: down 12%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

