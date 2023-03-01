Advanced search
    SSON   GB00BGJWTR88

SMITHSON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(SSON)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:20 2023-03-01 am EST
1391.00 GBX   +0.07%
12:04pHigh Court approves Smithson Investment's capital reduction
AN
02/28Smithson Investment net asset value falls short of benchmark index
AN
02/28Earnings Flash (SSON.L) SMITHSON INVESTMENT TRUST Posts FY22 Loss GBX-553.11
MT
High Court approves Smithson Investment's capital reduction

03/01/2023 | 12:04pm EST
Smithson Investment Trust PLC - investment trust - High Court of Justice of England & Wales approves company's reduction of capital, which involves the reduction of its share premium account by GBP500 million. Expects the court order confirming the capital reduction to be registered by the Registrar of Companies by no later than March 16.

Current stock price: 1,383.00 pence

12-month change: down 12%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

