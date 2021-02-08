Log in
SMK Corporation    6798   JP3162400000

SMK CORPORATION

(6798)
  Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 02/05
3055 JPY   +0.83%
2020SMK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019SMK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SMK CORPORATION : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
Samarkand Group Limited : Intention to Float on -3-

02/08/2021 | 02:02am EST
It is not intended that this announcement be distributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other class of person and in any event, and under no circumstances should persons of any other description rely on or act upon the contents of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code:  ITF 
TIDM:           SMK 
Sequence No.:   93079 
EQS News ID:    1166385 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 54 161 M 513 M 513 M
Net income 2020 -2 651 M -25,1 M -25,1 M
Net Debt 2020 4 638 M 43,9 M 43,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,61x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 19 663 M 186 M 186 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 5 593
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart SMK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SMK Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yasumitsu Ikeda President & Representative Director
Yoshiyuki Kaku Representative Director, CTO & Vice President
Toshio Nakamura Independent Outside Director
Kaoru Ishikawa Independent Outside Director
Paul Evans Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMK CORPORATION1.16%186
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.23.37%56 217
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-11.76%53 578
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-0.97%38 741
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-1.60%23 164
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED31.77%15 550
