Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. SML Isuzu Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    505192   INE294B01019

SML ISUZU LIMITED

(505192)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
737.10 INR   +4.21%
12:52aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares little changed amid oil-linked inflation concerns
RE
12:22aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted amid caution on inflation concerns
RE
04/02SML Isuzu Posts 59% Rise in Sales in March
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted amid caution on inflation concerns

04/03/2023 | 12:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, April 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares were muted on Monday, the first trading session of the financial year, amid rising inflation concerns due to a surge in oil prices after a surprise output cut by the OPEC+.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.09% at 17,378.65, as of 9:49 a.m. IST. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.06% to 59,028.28.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced with auto stocks rising 1% on strong March sales. SML Isuzu jumped over 15% after passenger vehicle sales in March surged 167%.

Inflation concerns soured sentiment on a sharp rise in crude oil prices after Saudi Arabia and other oil-exporting countries announced a surprise production cut over the weekend.

Analysts expect the cuts to lift oil prices by about $10 per barrel, with Goldman Sachs raising its Brent crude forecast to $95 per barrel by the end of 2023.

Besides that, the rise in crude prices is a negative for oil-importing countries like India, where the commodity accounts for a significant share of the country's import bill.

Investors are likely to tread with caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's rate decision, due on April 6, said two analysts.

The RBI is likely to raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday and then pause for the rest of the year, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Most Adani Group stocks declined on Monday. India's market regulator is investigating a possible violation of "related party" transaction rules in the conglomerate's dealings with at least three offshore entities linked to the brother of group founder Gautam Adani, Reuters reported, citing two people.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 0.48% 1750 End-of-day quote.-54.66%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -0.86% 627.85 Delayed Quote.-22.76%
ADANI POWER LIMITED 0.63% 192.8 Delayed Quote.-36.04%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -2.02% 971.95 Delayed Quote.-61.65%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED 0.27% 365.45 End-of-day quote.-30.27%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 0.20% 74.85 Delayed Quote.-15.41%
BRENT OIL 1.59% 79.73 Delayed Quote.-8.70%
NIFTY 50 0.08% 17362.7 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 5.13% 714.6391 Real-time Quote.-8.51%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 5.26% 436.4791 Real-time Quote.-5.72%
SENSEX BSE30 1.78% 58991.52 Real-time Quote.-3.04%
SML ISUZU LIMITED 4.21% 737.1 End-of-day quote.9.13%
WTI -1.01% 79.625 Delayed Quote.-7.58%
All news about SML ISUZU LIMITED
12:52aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares little changed amid oil-linked inflation concerns
RE
12:22aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted amid caution on inflation concerns
RE
04/02SML Isuzu Posts 59% Rise in Sales in March
MT
03/28INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set for muted start on fragile sentiment
RE
03/28SML Isuzu to Raise Prices of Trucks, Buses from April
MT
03/28India's SML Isuzu to hike prices to offset higher input costs
RE
03/06India's retail vehicle sales up 16% in February, festivals seen driving March - FADA
RE
03/01SML Isuzu Clocks 33% Increase in February Sales
MT
02/10SML Isuzu Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
02/01SML Isuzu Clocks 27% Rise in January Sales
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SML ISUZU LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 14 700 M 179 M 179 M
Net income 2023 -300 M -3,65 M -3,65 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -35,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10 667 M 130 M 130 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 916
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart SML ISUZU LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SML Isuzu Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 737,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Junya Yamanishi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Rakesh Bhalla Chief Financial Officer
Surender Kumar Tuteja Chairman
Balwinder Singh Sidhu Chief Manager-Information Technology
Parvesh Madan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SML ISUZU LIMITED9.13%130
PACCAR, INC.9.44%38 251
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG7.48%27 816
KOMATSU LTD.13.94%23 310
EPIROC AB (PUBL)8.40%22 854
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-4.92%20 469
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer