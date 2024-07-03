The patent is the first one in a new patent family called Multilayer Cap, and describes a process for creating a layered energy storage device - e.g. a capacitor - using a metal-insulator-metal (MIM) structure. This method involves stacking conductor-insulator layers to enhance capacitance density, a key feature of Smoltek's CNF-MIM capacitor technology.
Capacitance density is one of the most important KPIs of our CNF-MIM capacitor technology. In this new patent, we propose a technique that doubles or triples the capacitance density through an innovating multi-layer structure.Farzan Ghavanini, CTO at Smoltek.
The invention relates to metal-insulator-metal (MIM) electrostatic and/or electrochemical energy storage devices, including capacitors and batteries. It introduces a method for creating a carbon nanofiber (CNF) based, multilayer MIM structure, where electrodes and dielectrics are sequentially layered. This innovative approach of stacking conductor-insulator layers is developed to increase the capacitance density and hence is considered important for Smoltek business and technology.
The patent application includes two independent claims: A device claim, which outlines the stacked multilayer capacitor structure having alternating conductor-insulator layers. And a method claim which details the fabrication process of such device using conformal coating on the CNFs.
Smoltek's patent portfolio now globally comprises 90 granted patents. Read more about our IP and patents.
