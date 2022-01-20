Smoltek Nanotech : CEO buys shares for SEK 1.35 million

Thu, Jan 20, 2022 15:38 CET

This press release is an English version of the previously published Swedish version, which has interpretive precedence.

Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB (publ) ("Smoltek") announces that the company's CEO Håkan Persson has purchased 50,000 shares in the company, of which 30,000 from Gramtec Business Partner AB and 20,000 from Peter Enoksson. The transaction was completed on January 20, 2022 at a price of SEK 27.10 per share, which was determined on the basis of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the ten trading days preceding the transaction date. The entire transaction corresponds to a total purchase price of SEK 1,354,840.07.

Håkan Persson took over as CEO of Smoltek in October 2021 as part of the company's expanded efforts to industrialize and commercialize its two main development projects: extremely thin and high-performance capacitors (CNF-MIM capacitors) for processors in mobile phones and other similar applications, and a highly efficient cell material for green hydrogen production. Both of these projects are based on Smoltek's unique and patented nanofiber technology.

"The board of Smolteks views positively that our CEO buys shares in the company and thus further confirms his positive view of our potential to create significant shareholder value in the coming years," says Smoltek's chairman Peter Augustsson.

