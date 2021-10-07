Log in
    SMOL   SE0010820381

SMOLTEK NANOTECH HOLDING AB

(SMOL)
Smoltek Nanotech : Company presentation at investor event

10/07/2021 | 04:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Smoltek presents at Aktiedagen digital, Monday October 11 Thu, Oct 07, 2021 09:35 CET

Håkan Persson, newly appointed CEO of Smoltek, throws himself into the hot air immediately and presents the company at Aktiespararna's digital event, Monday October 11. The presentation is broadcasted live and on-demand via Aktiespararna's Youtube-channel and on www.aktiespararna.se. The presentation is about 20 minutes followed by a 10 minute Q&A.

Monday 11 October, at 14:30, Smoltek participates in Aktiespararna's event Aktiedagen digitally. The company's newly appointed CEO, Håkan Persson, will present the company and answer questions after the presentation.

We invite you as a journalist, analyst and shareholder to take part in the presentation live on the web, via www.aktiespararna.se/tv/live. The event is open to everyone and does not require membership in Aktiespararna. No registration is required to attend the event.

Take the opportunity to ask your questions to Håkan Persson, by sending an text message to 079-347 98 45 or email event@aktiespararna.se. Received questions will be communicated by Aktiespararna's moderator in connection with question time after the presentation. You can submit your questions now or in connection with the presentation.

Information
When: Monday 11 October, at 14:30
Where: www.aktiespararna.se/tv/live

For further information:
Håkan Persson, CEO of Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB,
E-mail: hakan.persson@smoltek.com
Phone: +46 760 52 00 53
Website: www.smoltek.com/investors

Smoltek develops process technology and concepts for applications based on carbon nanotechnology to solve advanced materials engineering problems in several industrial sectors. The company protects its unique technology through an extensive and expanding patent portfolio consisting of around 100 applied for patents, of which today 69 have been granted. Smoltek's share is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Stockholm, Sweden under the ticker SMOL. Smoltek is a development company, and forward-looking statements regarding time to market, production volume and price levels should be interpreted as forecasts and not commitments.

Disclaimer

Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 08:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6,91 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
Net income 2020 -13,6 M -1,54 M -1,54 M
Net cash 2020 86,9 M 9,87 M 9,87 M
P/E ratio 2020 -23,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 239 M 27,0 M 27,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 105x
EV / Sales 2020 42,1x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart SMOLTEK NANOTECH HOLDING AB
Duration : Period :
Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marie Landfors Chief Executive Officer
Pia Tegborg Chief Financial Officer
Sven Peter Mikael Augustsson Chairman
Vincent Desmaris Chief Technology Officer
Jan Peter Enoksson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMOLTEK NANOTECH HOLDING AB-36.77%27
ASML HOLDING N.V.58.29%297 397
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION16.83%77 685
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED17.60%63 081
QORVO, INC.-0.86%18 321
ENTEGRIS, INC.25.24%16 321