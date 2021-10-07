Smoltek Nanotech : Company presentation at investor event

Smoltek presents at Aktiedagen digital, Monday October 11 Thu, Oct 07, 2021 09:35 CET

Håkan Persson, newly appointed CEO of Smoltek, throws himself into the hot air immediately and presents the company at Aktiespararna's digital event, Monday October 11. The presentation is broadcasted live and on-demand via Aktiespararna's Youtube-channel and on www.aktiespararna.se. The presentation is about 20 minutes followed by a 10 minute Q&A.

Monday 11 October, at 14:30, Smoltek participates in Aktiespararna's event Aktiedagen digitally. The company's newly appointed CEO, Håkan Persson, will present the company and answer questions after the presentation.

We invite you as a journalist, analyst and shareholder to take part in the presentation live on the web, via www.aktiespararna.se/tv/live. The event is open to everyone and does not require membership in Aktiespararna. No registration is required to attend the event.

Take the opportunity to ask your questions to Håkan Persson, by sending an text message to 079-347 98 45 or email event@aktiespararna.se. Received questions will be communicated by Aktiespararna's moderator in connection with question time after the presentation. You can submit your questions now or in connection with the presentation.

Information

When: Monday 11 October, at 14:30

Where: www.aktiespararna.se/tv/live

For further information:

Håkan Persson, CEO of Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB,

E-mail: hakan.persson@smoltek.com

Phone: +46 760 52 00 53

Website: www.smoltek.com/investors

Smoltek develops process technology and concepts for applications based on carbon nanotechnology to solve advanced materials engineering problems in several industrial sectors. The company protects its unique technology through an extensive and expanding patent portfolio consisting of around 100 applied for patents, of which today 69 have been granted. Smoltek's share is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Stockholm, Sweden under the ticker SMOL. Smoltek is a development company, and forward-looking statements regarding time to market, production volume and price levels should be interpreted as forecasts and not commitments.