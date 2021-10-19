Smoltek Nanotech : Exercise price for warrants series TO 4

The exercise price for the warrants of series TO 4 in Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB (publ) has been determined to SEK 18,82 per share Tue, Oct 19, 2021 08:28 CET

Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB (publ) ("Smoltek" or the "Company") issued 1 261 121 warrants of series TO 4 during the fourth quarter of 2020. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. The exercise price for the warrants of series TO 4 is to be determined to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the Company's share on Spotlight Stock Market during the measurement period, from October 5th, 2021, to October 18th, 2021, however not lower than the quota value of the Company's share and not higher than SEK 93.75 per share. During the measurement period, the volume-weighted average price in the Company's share was approximately SEK 26.89, therefore, the exercise price for the warrants of series TO 4 is set to SEK 18.82. The subscription period for warrants of series TO 4 runs from October 20th, 2021, up to and including November 3rd, 2021.

If all the warrants of series TO 4 are exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 23.7million before issue costs.

Full terms and conditions for the warrants will be available at the Company's website, www.smoltek.com/investors

Summarized terms for the warrants of series TO 4:

Exercise period : October 20th, 2021 - November 3rd, 2021. Exercise price : SEK 18.82per share. Issue size : 1 261 121 warrants of series TO 4. If all the warrants are exercised, 1 261 121 shares of series are issued, and the Company will receive approximately SEK 23.7 million before issuing costs. Last day for trading with warrants of series TO 4 : November 1st, 2021.

Note that the warrants that are not exercised at latest on November 1st, 2021, or sold at the latest on November 3rd, 2021, will expire without value. For the warrants not to lose their value, the holder must actively subscribe for new shares or sell the warrants. Please observe that certain nominees might close their application earlier than November 3rd, 2021.

How warrants are exercised:

Nominee-registered warrants (Custody account)

Subscription and payment by exercise of warrants shall be made in accordance with instructions from each nominee. Please contact your nominee for additional information.



Direct-registered warrants (Securities account)

No accounts for issuing nor any instructions regarding payments will be sent out. Subscription will be made through simultaneous payment in accordance with the instructions on the application form. The warrants will then be replaced by interim shares awaiting registration at the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

The application form including instructions for payment will be available at the Company's website, www.smoltek.com and on Mangold Fondkommission AB's website, www.mangold.se.

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission AB is financial adviser and issuing agent and MAQS Advokatbyrå AB is legal advisor to Smoltek in connection with the exercise of the warrants of series TO 4.

For questions regarding the warrants, please contact:

Mangold Fondkommission AB

Tel: +46 8 5030 1595

E-mail: emissioner@mangold.se

For more information regarding Smoltek, please contact:

Håkan Persson, CEO of Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB (publ)

Phone: +46 760 52 00 53

E-mail: info@smoltek.com

Website: www.smoltek.com/investors

Smoltek develops process technology and concepts for applications based on carbon nanotechnology to solve advanced materials engineering problems in several industrial sectors. The company protects its unique technology through an extensive and expanding patent portfolio consisting of around 100 applied for patents, of which today 69 have been granted. Smoltek's share is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Stockholm, Sweden under the ticker SMOL. Smoltek is a development company, and forward-looking statements regarding time to market, production volume and price levels should be interpreted as forecasts and not commitments.