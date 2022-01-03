Log in
    SMOL   SE0010820381

SMOLTEK NANOTECH HOLDING AB

(SMOL)
Smoltek Nanotech : Extension of CNF-MIM evaluation agreement

01/03/2022 | 10:09am EST
This press release is an English version of the previously published Swedish version, which has interpretive precedence.

Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB ("Smoltek") announces that the evaluation agreement that the company signed in April 2020 with a large manufacturer of electronic components has been extended further until the end of February 2022. The work within this project is carried out in the subsidiary Smoltek Semi, whose main objective is to develop and license the manufacture of extremely small and thin capacitors based on Smoltek's patent-protected carbon nanofiber technology.

Smoltek conducts operations in the development, industrialization and licensing of technology solutions, based on the company's patent-protected carbon nanofiber technology, for the semiconductor industry within the Group company Smoltek Semi. Initially, the focus is on industrializing the company's extremely small and thin CNF-MIM capacitors, where two separate agreements for industrial evaluation were signed in the spring of 2020. One of these agreements was signed with a global manufacturer of passive electronic components, including capacitors, and it is this agreement which has now been further extended to 28 February 2022.

- I am very pleased to be able to extend this agreement, even if it happens step by step, so that we can continue the work with the next development step within the framework of the cooperation. This extension shows both parties' willingness to take the cooperation further without losing momentum. The customer still sees the great potential in our CNF-MIM capacitor technology and has confidence in the Smoltek team's ability to develop the technology further, says Ola Tiverman, President of the subsidiary Smoltek Semi AB.

For further information:
Ola Tiverman, President of Smoltek Semi AB
E-mail: ola.tiverman@smoltek.com
Phone: +46 760 52 00 53
Website: www.smoltek.com/investors-english

Smoltek develops process technology and concepts for applications based on carbon nanotechnology to solve advanced materials engineering problems in several industrial sectors. The company protects its unique technology through an extensive and expanding patent portfolio consisting of around 100 applied for patents, of which today 70 have been granted. Smoltek's share is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Stockholm, Sweden under the ticker SMOL. Smoltek is a development company, and forward-looking statements regarding time to market, production volume and price levels should be interpreted as forecasts and not commitments.

Disclaimer

Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 15:08:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
