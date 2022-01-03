Smoltek Nanotech : Extension of CNF-MIM evaluation agreement

Mon, Jan 03, 2022 15:28 CET

Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB ("Smoltek") announces that the evaluation agreement that the company signed in April 2020 with a large manufacturer of electronic components has been extended further until the end of February 2022. The work within this project is carried out in the subsidiary Smoltek Semi, whose main objective is to develop and license the manufacture of extremely small and thin capacitors based on Smoltek's patent-protected carbon nanofiber technology.

Smoltek conducts operations in the development, industrialization and licensing of technology solutions, based on the company's patent-protected carbon nanofiber technology, for the semiconductor industry within the Group company Smoltek Semi. Initially, the focus is on industrializing the company's extremely small and thin CNF-MIM capacitors, where two separate agreements for industrial evaluation were signed in the spring of 2020. One of these agreements was signed with a global manufacturer of passive electronic components, including capacitors, and it is this agreement which has now been further extended to 28 February 2022.

- I am very pleased to be able to extend this agreement, even if it happens step by step, so that we can continue the work with the next development step within the framework of the cooperation. This extension shows both parties' willingness to take the cooperation further without losing momentum. The customer still sees the great potential in our CNF-MIM capacitor technology and has confidence in the Smoltek team's ability to develop the technology further, says Ola Tiverman, President of the subsidiary Smoltek Semi AB.

