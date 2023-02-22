Smoltek Nanotech : Interim Report Q4 2022

Year-end Report, Q4 2022

ABOUT SMOLTEK

Smoltek develops process technology, concepts and products to solve advanced materials engineering problems in several different industrial sectors.

Smoltek's pioneering carbon nanotechnology enables the manufacture of components with smaller form factors, higher performance and lower energy consumption within the semiconductor industry, where the company today focuses on developing technology for ultra-thin capacitors for application processors in mobile phones.

Smoltek also sees great potential within the hydrogen industry, where the company today focuses on developing high-performance cell materials for the cell stack in electrolyzers that enables the manufacture both smaller and cheaper electrolyzers.

Smoltek protects the company's unique technology platform through an extensive patent portfolio consisting of around 110 patent assets, of which 77 have been granted.

Smoltek's share is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Stockholm, Sweden under the ticker SMOL.