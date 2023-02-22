Smoltek Nanotech : Interim Report Q4 2022

Smoltek develops process technology, concepts and products to solve advanced materials engineering problems in several different industrial sectors.
Smoltek's pioneering carbon nanotechnology enables the manufacture of components with smaller form factors, higher performance and lower energy consumption within the semiconductor industry, where the company today focuses on developing technology for ultra-thin capacitors for application processors in mobile phones.
Smoltek also sees great potential within the hydrogen industry, where the company today focuses on developing high-performance cell materials for the cell stack in electrolyzers that enables the manufacture both smaller and cheaper electrolyzers.
Smoltek protects the company's unique technology platform through an extensive patent portfolio consisting of around 110 patent assets, of which 77 have been granted.
Smoltek's share is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Stockholm, Sweden under the ticker SMOL.
CONTENT
03. The year and fourth quarter in brief (the Group)
04. CEO's comments: Strategic partnerships pave the way to market
Signiﬁcant events - during and after the period
Operations and market
Financial report
Financial outcome
Additional information
Consolidated income statement in summary
Consolidated balance sheet in summary
Consolidated statement of cash ﬂows
Consolidated changes in equity
Parent company income statement
Parent company balance sheet
Parent company statement of cash ﬂows
Parent company changes in equity
Financal calendar
Note: This interim report is an English version of the previously published Swedish version, which has interpretive precedence.
Smoltek's R&D staff at PECVD 6-inch carbon growth machine
Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB | Year-end report 2022: The year in brief (the Group)
The year and fourth quarter in brief (Group)
JANUARY - DECEMBER
Net sales: SEK 2,692,000 (1,360)
Result for the period: -46,803 KSEK (-24,774)
Earnings per share, before dilution: SEK -4.83(-3.01)
Earnings per share, after possible dilution: SEK -4.61(-2.90)
Number of outstanding shares: 14,188,887 (9,282,895)
Number of shares after possible exercise of warrants: 16,931,883 (9,593,949)
Total equity: SEK 124,681,000 (136,001)
Cash and cash equivalents: SEK 71,108,000 (71,586)
Equity ratio: 84.5% (94.8%)Smoltek and YAGEO Group have signed a joint development agreement for the commercialization of ultra-thinCNF-MIM capacitors
Smoltek Innovation has changed its name to Smoltek Hydrogen and has started collaborations for testing and prototyping of highly efﬁcient cell material for electrolyzers
6 new patents have been granted during the year
FOURTH QUARTER
Net sales: SEK 0 thousand (365)
Net sales: SEK 1,690,000 (365)
Result for the period: -14,451 KSEK (-8,549)
Earnings per share, before dilution: SEK -1.33(-1.01)
Earnings per share, after possible dilution: SEK -1.21(-0.97)
The rights issue brought in approximately SEK 43.4 million, before deductions for issue costs
Leading European electrolyzer manufacturer evaluates Smoltek's carbon nanoﬁbers in test cells for electrolyzers
Smoltek and YAGEO have presented the technology for upcoming ultra-thin capacitors for mobile phones at Europe's largest electronics event
REVENUE / LOSS FOURTH QUARTER
Net sales during the period amounted to SEK 1,690,000 (365), of which nearly 75% refers to payment from YAGEO for services performed within the agreed collaboration. The operating result was -13.1 MSEK (-8.7). Earnings per share before dilution were -1.33(-1.01). Earnings per share after possible dilution were SEK -1.21(-0.97).
LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL POSITION
The company's cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 71,108,000 (71,586), of which SEK 22,755,000 refers to short-term investment in ﬁxed income funds. Long-terminterest-bearing liabilities amounted to SEK 704,000 (758).
EQUITY AND NUMBER OF SHARES
At the end of the period, the equity amounted to SEK 124,681,000 (136,001) spread over 14,188,887 shares. During the fourth quarter, the company's preferential issue of units was subscribed to a total of 65.0 percent, which gave the company an addition of approximately SEK 43.4 million before deductions for issue costs. In accordance with the guarantee agreement entered into with the rights issue, a directed issue was carried out to one of the guarantors, who chose to receive the guarantee compensation in the form of units.
EMPLOYEES
The number of full-time employees was 20 people (15).
3
Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB | Year-end report 2022: CEO's comments
Strategic partnerships pave the way to market
Dear Shareholders,
The fourth quarter of the year offered continued progress in both the semiconductor business area and the hydrogen business area. In addition, despite a very challenging ﬁnancial climate, we managed to carry out a rights issue that brought in approximately 34.3 million after issue costs.
In the semiconductor business area, we continued our collaboration with YAGEO for the joint commercialization of ultra-thin capacitors based on our nanotechnology plat- form, where the ﬁrst product we aim to launch is a decoupling capacitor for mobile phones. It is clear that YAGEO shares our enthusiasm for the potential of the collaboration, and we have already jointly met with customers and participated in two industry events where we have presented the beneﬁts of our technology platform and our upcoming product family.
We are accelerating the collaboration with YAGEO to reach the market faster and are now conducting intensive technology development. Our big goal in 2023 is to meet the milestones required to reach the next step - to create a joint venture with YAGEO for commercialization and global sales of our capacitors. We are also conducting technical and commercial analyzes for additional potential products within the family of ultra-thin capacitors.
In the hydrogen business area, during the fourth quarter we signed an agreement with a leading European electro- lyzer manufacturer for the evaluation of our cell material. At
the same time, the project for development and testing of the cell material continues, which we are doing together with a large manufacturer of insert products for electro- lyzers, where results are expected in the spring. These collaborations demonstrate a strong industry interest in our unique solution.
During the spring, we will also start up our own hydrogen laboratory for performance measurement and long-term tests of electrolyzer cells, and where our own test cells will be manufactured. This will accelerate the development of the cell material. We also evaluate different concepts for volume production. The ongoing progress we are making gives us ever stronger conﬁdence in our product's potential.
Combined with technical development of the cell material, we also invest in entering into a strategic partnership in 2023 with the aim of creating optimal conditions for the commercialization of our technology and product, and talks are held with major industrial players in the green hydrogen industry. We see ourselves as an attractive partner as green hydrogen production continues to increase globally, and much capital is invested in innovation to create more cost-effective methods of producing green hydrogen.
Finally, I would like to thank all the shareholders who participated in our share issue, which enables us to continue developing our business areas and build value in the company. We will do our utmost to steward your trust and deliver continued progress in 2023.
Håkan Persson, CEO of Smoltek
4
Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB | Year-end report 2022: Signiﬁcant events
Signiﬁcant events - during the period
Signiﬁcant events during the fourth quarter of 2021
Collaboration to commercialize Smoltek's ultra-thin capacitors for mobile phones started
On October 7, it was announced that Smoltek and YAGEO have begun work on commercializing Smoltek's ultra-thin capacitors in accordance with the joint development agreement that was signed last summer.
The ﬁrst capacitor model, which will be developed in this collaboration, is a decoupling capacitor for application processors in next-generation mobile phones. The same basic type of decoupling capacitor can support other applications where ultra-thin components and components with high capacitance density are required.
The work started in Gothenburg with a joint workshop to draw up guidelines for technology and industrialization roadmaps, as well as for product- and market-related activities as well as for commercial activities in the form of marketing messages and customer interactions.
Extraordinary general meeting
On October 24, an extraordinary general meeting was held in Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB. The meeting was conducted solely by postal voting without physical participation. At the meeting, it was decided to adopt the new articles of
association proposed by the board. The meeting also decided to approve the new issue of shares and warrants (units) with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The meeting also decided, in accordance with the board's pro- posal, to authorize the board to, on one or more occasions during the time until the next annual general meeting, decide on a new issue of shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles.
Publication of a prospectus due to the preferential issue
of units
28 October it was announced that the company has drawn up an EU growth prospectus with due to the company's upcoming issue of units consisting of shares and warrants with preferential rights for existing shareholders.
Presentation of technology for ultra-thin capacitors
On November 8, it was announced that Smoltek together with YAGEO has presented the technology for upcoming ultra-thin capacitors for mobile phones at SEMICON Europe, Europe's largest electronics event.
By participating in this event together with our partner YAGEO, we can launch and also increase awareness of Smoltek's revolutionizing nanotechnology platform as well as our upcoming joint product family of ultra-thin capacitors.
Håkan Persson, CEO of Smoltek & CEO of Smoltek Semi
"Product launch" together with YAGEO at SEMICON Europe 2022
Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 15:26:03 UTC.