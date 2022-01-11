Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. NORDIC GROWTH MARKET
  5. Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMOL   SE0010820381

SMOLTEK NANOTECH HOLDING AB

(SMOL)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Smoltek Nanotech : appoints Farzan Ghavanini as new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) with effect from 1 April 2022

01/11/2022
Press release Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB (publ)

2022-01-11

This press release is an English version of the previously published Swedish version, which has interpretive precedence.

Smoltek appoints Farzan Ghavanini as new Chief

Technology Officer (CTO) with effect from 1 April

2022

Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB ("Smoltek") announces that the company has recruited Farzan Ghavanini, with solid experience from leading positions in technology development at innovative listed companies and a research background in nanotech- nology, for the position as the company's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He will assume the position on April 1 2022 and succeed Peter Enoksson, who has been acting CTO for Smoltek since 20 September 2021.

Farzan Ghavanini most recently held the position as Director, Head of New Technology Development Department at the listed technology company Fingerprint Cards. In addition to a suitable professional background, he also has good knowledge of Smoltek's technology platform and extensive knowledge in the industrialization of nanotechnology. Farzan holds a PhD in nanoscience and nanotechnology from Chalmers University of Technology.

"We are very pleased to be able to appoint Farzan Ghavanini as our new CTO and we warmly welcome him to the Smoltek team. We now have a permanent CTO on site who has a deep understanding of our technology platform and with experience of industrialization of this type of technology. This combined with a strong drive and proven leadership skills is exactly what we need as we are now increasing the pace in the industrialization and thus also the technical development of our ultra-thinCNF-MIM capacitors and our highly efficient cell-material for electrolyzers," says Smoltek's CEO Håkan Persson.

"I have followed the development of Smoltek's impressive technology platform for a long time, and I look forward to now being able to contribute to further improving its performance in existing and future application areas," says Farzan Ghavanini, Smoltek's incoming CTO.

For further information:

Håkan Persson, CEO of Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB,

E-mail: hakan.persson@smoltek.com

Phone: +46 760 52 00 53

Website: www.smoltek.com/investors

Smoltek develops process technology and concepts for applications based on carbon nanotechnology to solve advanced materials engineering problems in several industrial sectors. The company protects its unique technology through an extensive and growing patent portfolio consisting of around 100 applied for patents, of which 70 have been granted. Smoltek's share is listed on Spotlight Stock Market under the short name SMOL. Smoltek is a development company and forward-looking statements regarding time to market, production volume and price levels should be interpreted as forecasts and not commitments.

