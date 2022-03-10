Log in
Smoltek Nanotech : operational update on the company's nanofiber-based cell material for electrolyzers

03/10/2022
Press release Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB (publ)

2022-03-10

This press release is an English version of the previously published Swedish version, which has interpretive precedence.

Smoltek operational update on the company's

nanofiber-based cell material for electrolyzers

Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB ("Smoltek") has developed a high-performingnanofiber-based cell material for PEM-electrolyzers, with potential to enable a more efficient production of fossil-free hydrogen. In the autumn of 2021, a development collaboration was initiated in collaboration with an industrial manufacturer of materials for electrolyzers, and the aim is to be able to start manufacturing small-scale prototypes in 2023.

During the autumn of 2021, Smoltek announced that the company has achieved proof-of-concept for its high-performing,nanofiber-based cell material for PEM-electrolyzers. At the same time, it was announced that the company intended to initiate a development collaboration for the continued development of the cell material, which has also taken place.

"At the end of 2021, preparatory steps were initiated in a development collaboration with a large industrial manufacturer of materials for electrolyzers. However, some delays have occurred, which means that we have not yet been able to sign an agreement or start the main part of this project," says Ellinor Ehrnberg, President of Smoltek Innovation.

Smoltek is also in discussions with other potential industrial partners ahead of the further development of the cell material for PEM electrolyzers. At the same time, the R&D team is testing different types of anti-corrosion coatings, optimizing catalysts and more.

"The ambition is to start a collaboration in 2023, or earlier, with a large manufacturer of electrolyzers or components for electrolyzers, where we together will build small-scale prototypes, so that Smoltek's nanofiber-based cell material can eventually be used in future generations," Ellinor Ehrnberg concludes.

Smoltek would like to take the opportunity to clarify how the company's various collaborations are structured: The company's ongoing development work is done with an industrial manufacturer of materials for electrolyzers. The following collaboration that the company aims to initiate for prototype production is planned to be conducted with a manufacturer of electrolyzers, or components for electrolyzers.

For further information:

Ellinor Ehrnberg, President Smoltek Innovation AB

Email: ellinor.ehrnberg@smoltek.com

Telephone: 0760-52 00 53

Website: www.smoltek.com

Smoltek develops process technology and concepts for applications based on carbon nanotechnology to solve advanced materials engineering problems in several industrial sectors. The company protects its unique technology through an extensive and growing patent portfolio consisting of around 100 applied for patents, of which 71 have been granted. Smoltek's share is listed on Spotlight Stock Market in Stockholm, Sweden under the ticker SMOL. Smoltek is a development company and forward-looking statements regarding time to market, production volume and price levels should be interpreted as forecasts and not commitments.

