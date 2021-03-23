China, Hong Kong stocks fall as western sanctions weigh

* Chinese and Hong Kong stocks fall more than 1%
* Western sanctions over human rights abuses hit risk
appetite
* Concerns about policy tightening at home continue to weigh
SHANGHAI, March 23 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks
retreated on Tuesday, as western sanctions against China
dampened risk appetite, while lingering worries over policy
tightening continued to weigh on the market.
The CSI300 index fell 1.4% to 4,984.50 points at
the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 1.2% to 3,402.56 points.
The Hang Seng index dropped 1.2% to 28,545.71 points,
while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index fell 1.6% to
11,129.73 points.
The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada
imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human
rights abuses in Xinjiang, and Beijing hit back immediately with
broad punitive measures against the EU.
"The sanctions hurt risk appetite, in particular among
foreign investors, who sold shares via the Stock Connect," said
Jin Jing, an analyst with Caitong Securities.
"Persistent worries of policy tightening at home also
continued to weigh on high flying sectors and stocks with lofty
valuations as investors turned cautious," he said.
China's monetary policy needs to focus on supporting
economic growth in a targeted way while also reducing financial
risks, the central bank head said on Saturday.
By midday, foreign investors had sold a net 5.1 billion yuan
($783.43 million) worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect
linking mainland and Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data.
Leading the declines on the mainland, the CSI300 materials
index and the CSI300 new energy index
slumped 4% and 3.4%, respectively.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng consumer discretionary index
and the Hang Seng materials index dropped
3.7% and 5%, respectively.
China's blue-chip index has lost nearly 16% from
an all-time high hit on Feb. 18, led by consumer, healthcare and
new energy firms, as investors worry Beijing's conservative
economic growth target for this year could give it more room to
rein in bubbles in its financial markets.
Analysts also said pressure was mounting for mutual funds to
sell stocks to deal with increasing redemptions, as a correction
continued in the stock market.
Enthusiasm about mutual funds has decreased after the Lunar
New Year holiday, while there is evident redemption pressure for
funds that heavily invest in consumer and health care stocks,
CITIC Securities said in a report, noting issuance of new mutual
funds remained sluggish in March.
Further hitting investor sentiment, the shares of Chinese
e-cigarette makers slumped as Beijing planned to tighten
regulations, with Smoore International Holdings Ltd
tumbling as much as 39.3%.
($1 = 6.5098 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)