Smoore International : UNUSUAL PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS

Smoore International Holdings Limited 思 摩 爾 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6969)

UNUSUAL PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS

This announcement is made by the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Smoore International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and at the request of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

The Board has noted the recent unusual fluctuations in the price and trading volume of the shares of the Company (the ''Shares'') on the Stock Exchange.

To the best knowledge and belief of the Directors, investors in the industry may be reacting to a publication yesterday from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (''MIIT'') of the People's Republic of China (''PRC'') seeking public opinion on the Draft Decision on Amending the Regulation for the Implementation of the Tobacco Monopoly Law of the PRC* 《( 關於修改〈中華人民 共和國煙草專賣法實施條例〉的決定（ 徵求意見稿）》) for strengthening the regulation of e-cigarettes and new tobacco products in the PRC. The publication of the MIIT can be found on its website at:https://www.miit.gov.cn/jgsj/zfs/gzdt/art/2021/art_e233af8bb3484ed59e98dbb79e49a0bd.html.

The Company is not in a position to verify or know the details of any legislation plan or enforcement policy of the regulatory authorities in this regard but will monitor the situation and its potential effect on the Company's business in the PRC.

Having made such enquiry as is reasonable in the circumstances, the Board confirms that, save as disclosed above, it is not aware of any reason for those price or trading volume movements of the Shares or of any information which must be announced to avoid a false market in the Shares or of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

This announcement is made by the order of the Company. The Board collectively and individually accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement.

Shareholders of the Company and other investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company and, in case of doubt, to seek independent advice from professional or financial advisers.

Hong Kong, 23 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Zhiping, Mr. Xiong Shaoming and Mr. Wang Guisheng; the non-executive Director of the Company is Dr. Liu Jincheng; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhong Shan, Mr. Yim Siu Wing, Simon and Dr. Liu Jie.

