Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Smoore International Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6969   KYG8245V1023

SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(6969)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VAPORESSO Leaves a Mark at 2021 IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo, Highlighting Target 200 and 100 Kits

12/10/2021 | 01:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62a3a7c4-2740-4fce-a091-978f11b9f9b6

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IECIE has just wrapped up in Shenzhen, China. World renowned vaping brand VAPORESSO showcased their best selling products and new technologies, including the latest Target 100 and 200 kits, as well as XROS and ZERO series, and were excited to interact with local partners, suppliers and customers.

The Shenzhen IECIE stop is one of the most influential e-cig expos in the world and covers the upstream supply chain, end products and e-commerce solutions within the industry. Taking place from December 6th-8th, this year’s expo had more than 500+ exhibitors and 2,500+ brands from around the world.

VAPORESSO garnered attention during the expo from retailers, wholesalers, distributors and vape enthusiasts alike. The booth showcased several of their latest products and technologies, as well as games and product giveaways. Additionally, the team provided live streams of the event on Facebook for online visitors.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa48b581-3497-409c-8313-e27f860a7ce6

The products featured included the latest from Luxe, Target, Gen, Xros and Zero series. Particularly popular at the exhibition were the new Target 100 and 200 kits. Built for DTL vapers and outdoor lovers alike, the Target 100 and 200 comes in a compact and rugged design, and features the brand new sub-ohm iTank with Turbo Airflow System AXON 2.0 chip and GTi coils. Using the chip’s F(t) mode, the kits allow for precise heating control and sets a new standard for balance of flavor, taste restoration, and a more fulfilling vaping experience.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/447de49c-77b3-4561-99e6-9eb4cced27e3

Shenzhen is a key international hub for the vaping industry. According to the New York Times, about 90% of the world’s vaping and e-cigarette products are designed and manufactured there. The global vaping industry is projected to grow by 16.9% annually through 2026, further confirming Shenzhen's continued importance as a manufacturing center.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, VAPORESSO’s parent company SMOORE International is the world’s leading vaping manufacturer, and the first to become publicly listed in the vaping industry in 2020. Founded in 2015, VAPORESSO has become one of the industry’s premier brands. With a strong presence in the US, Europe and the middle east, VAPORESSO owns over 1,000 patents, growing daily. With innovation, quality and commitment at the forefront, VAPORESSO strives to Go Beyond the Ordinary.


All news about SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:07pVAPORESSO Leaves a Mark at 2021 IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo, Highlighting Target 200 and 1..
GL
12/09VAPORESSO's new Target 100 and 200 mods make DTL and outdoor vaping more convenient tha..
GL
12/08VAPORESSO's Tour hits the road in Indonesia and UK; set to canvass next through USA
GL
11/30China Amends Tobacco Law to Include E-Cigarettes; Smoore Tumbles 4%
MT
11/10ITC Institutes Investigation (337-TA-1286) In Certain Oil-Vaping Cartridges
AQ
11/08Smoore International Trustee Buys 1.5 Million Shares for Award Scheme
MT
11/01VAPORESSO Launches ZERO 2, brings new upgrades to popular ZERO kit
GL
10/15SMOORE INTERNATIONAL : Says Application to Sell E-Cigarettes in US Still Pending Approval
MT
10/15SMOORE INTERNATIONAL : Adjusted Net Profit Jumps 8% in September Quarter; Shares Rally 11%
MT
10/14Smoore International Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Earnings Results for the Thir..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 669 M 2 303 M 2 303 M
Net income 2021 5 579 M 876 M 876 M
Net cash 2021 13 519 M 2 123 M 2 123 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,9x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 272 B 34 833 M 42 657 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 24 482
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Smoore International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 45,20 CNY
Average target price 58,83 CNY
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhi Ping Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gui Sheng Wang CFO, Executive Director & Joint Secretary
Chun Hua Luo General Manager-Operation Department
Jie Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Siu Wing Yim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.48%35 192
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.58%139 336
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-0.63%81 469
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC3.06%19 577
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED26.38%851
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-18.13%688