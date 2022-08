By Ian Walker

Smoove PLC said Friday that its conveyancing contract with Lloyds Banking Group PLC has been extended by an extra two years.

The London-listed real-estate platform provider--formerly called ULS Technology PLC--said the contract builds on its 15-year relationship with the bank.

It hasn't provided any financial terms or value of the contract.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 0305ET