Smruthi Organics Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of bulk drugs and drug intermediates of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products. The Company's operating segments include Formulation. The Company's products include AMLODIPINE BESILATE, AMISULPRIDE, CARBIDOPA, CIPROFLOXACIN, DILOXANIDE FUROATE, FENOFIBRATE, METFORMIN HYDROCHLORIDE, NORFLOXACIN, PEFLOXACIN, TELMISARTAN, AMLODIPINE BASE and PHTHALOYL AMLODIPINE. The Company has 2 manufacturing facilities in Solapur, Maharashtra. with a combined reactor capacity of over 320 kiloliters. The Company manufactures API from kilo to metric ton scale. The Company serves pharmaceutical companies in India and across the globe. The Company caters to both domestic and international markets.

Sector Pharmaceuticals