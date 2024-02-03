Smruthi Organics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Smruthi Organics Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 234.81 million compared to INR 319.24 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 234.83 million compared to INR 319.31 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 22.92 million compared to net income of INR 1.89 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 2 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.1 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 2 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.1 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 879.85 million compared to INR 1,042.64 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 880 million compared to INR 1,043.19 million a year ago. Net income was INR 20.71 million compared to INR 34.41 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.81 compared to INR 2.8 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.81 compared to INR 2.8 a year ago.