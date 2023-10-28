Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
October 27, 2023
Company name:
SMS CO., LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
2175
URL https://www.bm-sms.co.jp/
Representative:
CEO
Natsuki Goto
Inquiries:
CFO
Masato Sugizaki
TEL 03-6721-2400
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
November 10, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended September 30, 2023
27,474
17.7
4,701
2.0
5,775
0.3
4,176
1.1
Six months ended September 30, 2022
23,334
17.1
4,609
25.2
5,758
22.5
4,129
21.3
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended September 30, 2023
47.81
47.66
Six months ended September 30, 2022
47.38
47.17
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of September 30, 2023
72,727
43,794
59.7
As of March 31, 2023
65,098
38,421
58.3
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
-
0.00
-
15.00
Year ending March 31, 2024
-
0.00
Year ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast)
-
-
Total
Yen 15.00
-
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
54,799
20.0
8,375
15.0
9,960
13.7
7,127
11.3
81.59
1
4. Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
- Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
Yes
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2023
87,561,600
shares
As of March 31, 2023
87,153,500
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2023
685
shares
As of March 31, 2023
641
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended September 30, 2023
87,357,597
shares
Six months ended September 30, 2022
87,147,506
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
16,965
20,500
Accounts receivable - trade
6,510
7,001
Work in process
20
45
Supplies
29
34
Accounts receivable - other
8,440
9,826
Prepaid expenses
793
962
Other
67
52
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(274)
(235)
Total current assets
32,552
38,189
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings
845
1,095
Accumulated depreciation
(448)
(497)
Buildings, net
397
598
Tools, furniture and fixtures
1,024
1,146
Accumulated depreciation
(802)
(888)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
222
258
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
30
28
Accumulated depreciation
(23)
(21)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
7
6
Right-of-use assets
768
862
Accumulated depreciation
(509)
(631)
Right-of-use assets, net
259
230
Total property, plant and equipment
886
1,093
Intangible assets
Goodwill
10,029
10,482
Software
4,156
4,883
Trademark right
11,053
12,077
Customer-related assets
1,355
1,324
Other
0
0
Total intangible assets
26,594
28,767
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
2,629
2,085
Deferred tax assets
1,138
1,216
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
1,298
1,373
Total investments and other assets
5,065
4,676
Total non-current assets
32,546
34,537
Total assets
65,098
72,727
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
324
239
Current portion of long-term borrowings
1,901
1,901
Accounts payable - other
10,566
12,454
Accrued expenses
682
1,099
Income taxes payable
1,263
1,492
Accrued consumption taxes
654
824
Contract liabilities
1,073
1,484
Deposits received
180
185
Provision for bonuses
858
827
Lease liabilities
152
147
Other
357
397
Total current liabilities
18,015
21,053
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
6,153
5,202
Retirement benefit liability
178
201
Deferred tax liabilities
2,208
2,374
Lease liabilities
121
98
Other
-
1
Total non-current liabilities
8,661
7,878
Total liabilities
26,677
28,932
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,315
2,551
Capital surplus
119
356
Retained earnings
33,190
36,059
Treasury shares
(1)
(1)
Total shareholders' equity
35,624
38,966
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
395
326
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,917
4,114
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,312
4,441
Share acquisition rights
484
386
Total net assets
38,421
43,794
Total liabilities and net assets
65,098
72,727
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
Net sales
23,334
27,474
Cost of sales
2,451
2,965
Gross profit
20,883
24,508
Selling, general and administrative expenses
16,274
19,807
Operating profit
4,609
4,701
Non-operating income
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
1,152
1,098
Other
38
28
Total non-operating income
1,191
1,126
Non-operating expenses
Foreign exchange losses
3
18
Interest expenses
35
33
Other
3
0
Total non-operating expenses
42
52
Ordinary profit
5,758
5,775
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
0
1
Total extraordinary income
0
1
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets
8
9
Loss on sale of investment securities
1
-
Loss of reversal of foreign currency translation adjustment
33
-
Total extraordinary losses
43
9
Profit before income taxes
5,715
5,767
Income taxes
1,586
1,591
Profit
4,129
4,176
Profit attributable to owners of parent
4,129
4,176
5
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Profit
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustment
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
4,129
4,176
0
-
3,702
2,175
(28)
(46)
3,674
2,128
7,803
6,304
7,803
6,304
-
-
6
Consolidated statements of cash flows
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
5,715
5,767
Depreciation
938
1,115
Amortization of goodwill
438
509
Loss (gain) on sale and retirement of non-current assets
8
8
Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities
1
-
Loss on Reversal of Foreign currency translation adjustment
33
-
Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity
419
496
method
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
(5)
(49)
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
(61)
(58)
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
(10)
6
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
3
18
Interest expenses
35
33
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
140
(316)
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
185
155
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable - other
(1,349)
(1,357)
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses
(129)
(157)
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities
238
309
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other
1,308
1,883
Other, net
62
380
Subtotal
7,975
8,744
Interest and dividends received
12
17
Interest paid
(36)
(34)
Income taxes refund (paid)
(1,913)
(1,505)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
6,038
7,222
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments into time deposits
(215)
(52)
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
16
182
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(131)
(365)
Purchase of intangible assets
(1,217)
(1,554)
Proceeds from sale of investment securities
0
-
Other, net
0
1
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(1,548)
(1,788)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(1,048)
(950)
Repayments of lease liabilities
(64)
(78)
Proceeds from issuance of share acquisition rights
6
5
Proceeds from issuance of shares resulting from exercise of
1
304
share acquisition rights
Dividends paid
(915)
(1,306)
Other, net
-
(0)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(2,020)
(2,027)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
442
214
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,912
3,621
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
14,126
16,170
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
17,039
19,791
7
