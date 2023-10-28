Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

October 27, 2023

Company name:

SMS CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

2175

URL https://www.bm-sms.co.jp/

Representative:

CEO

Natsuki Goto

Inquiries:

CFO

Masato Sugizaki

TEL 03-6721-2400

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

November 10, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended September 30, 2023

27,474

17.7

4,701

2.0

5,775

0.3

4,176

1.1

Six months ended September 30, 2022

23,334

17.1

4,609

25.2

5,758

22.5

4,129

21.3

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended September 30, 2023

47.81

47.66

Six months ended September 30, 2022

47.38

47.17

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of September 30, 2023

72,727

43,794

59.7

As of March 31, 2023

65,098

38,421

58.3

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

-

0.00

-

15.00

Year ending March 31, 2024

-

0.00

Year ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast)

-

-

Total

Yen 15.00

-

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

54,799

20.0

8,375

15.0

9,960

13.7

7,127

11.3

81.59

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2023

87,561,600

shares

As of March 31, 2023

87,153,500

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2023

685

shares

As of March 31, 2023

641

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended September 30, 2023

87,357,597

shares

Six months ended September 30, 2022

87,147,506

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

16,965

20,500

Accounts receivable - trade

6,510

7,001

Work in process

20

45

Supplies

29

34

Accounts receivable - other

8,440

9,826

Prepaid expenses

793

962

Other

67

52

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(274)

(235)

Total current assets

32,552

38,189

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

845

1,095

Accumulated depreciation

(448)

(497)

Buildings, net

397

598

Tools, furniture and fixtures

1,024

1,146

Accumulated depreciation

(802)

(888)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

222

258

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

30

28

Accumulated depreciation

(23)

(21)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

7

6

Right-of-use assets

768

862

Accumulated depreciation

(509)

(631)

Right-of-use assets, net

259

230

Total property, plant and equipment

886

1,093

Intangible assets

Goodwill

10,029

10,482

Software

4,156

4,883

Trademark right

11,053

12,077

Customer-related assets

1,355

1,324

Other

0

0

Total intangible assets

26,594

28,767

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

2,629

2,085

Deferred tax assets

1,138

1,216

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

1,298

1,373

Total investments and other assets

5,065

4,676

Total non-current assets

32,546

34,537

Total assets

65,098

72,727

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

324

239

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,901

1,901

Accounts payable - other

10,566

12,454

Accrued expenses

682

1,099

Income taxes payable

1,263

1,492

Accrued consumption taxes

654

824

Contract liabilities

1,073

1,484

Deposits received

180

185

Provision for bonuses

858

827

Lease liabilities

152

147

Other

357

397

Total current liabilities

18,015

21,053

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

6,153

5,202

Retirement benefit liability

178

201

Deferred tax liabilities

2,208

2,374

Lease liabilities

121

98

Other

-

1

Total non-current liabilities

8,661

7,878

Total liabilities

26,677

28,932

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,315

2,551

Capital surplus

119

356

Retained earnings

33,190

36,059

Treasury shares

(1)

(1)

Total shareholders' equity

35,624

38,966

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

395

326

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,917

4,114

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,312

4,441

Share acquisition rights

484

386

Total net assets

38,421

43,794

Total liabilities and net assets

65,098

72,727

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

Net sales

23,334

27,474

Cost of sales

2,451

2,965

Gross profit

20,883

24,508

Selling, general and administrative expenses

16,274

19,807

Operating profit

4,609

4,701

Non-operating income

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

1,152

1,098

Other

38

28

Total non-operating income

1,191

1,126

Non-operating expenses

Foreign exchange losses

3

18

Interest expenses

35

33

Other

3

0

Total non-operating expenses

42

52

Ordinary profit

5,758

5,775

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

0

1

Total extraordinary income

0

1

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets

8

9

Loss on sale of investment securities

1

-

Loss of reversal of foreign currency translation adjustment

33

-

Total extraordinary losses

43

9

Profit before income taxes

5,715

5,767

Income taxes

1,586

1,591

Profit

4,129

4,176

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,129

4,176

5

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Profit

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustment

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

4,129

4,176

0

-

3,702

2,175

(28)

(46)

3,674

2,128

7,803

6,304

7,803

6,304

-

-

6

Consolidated statements of cash flows

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

5,715

5,767

Depreciation

938

1,115

Amortization of goodwill

438

509

Loss (gain) on sale and retirement of non-current assets

8

8

Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities

1

-

Loss on Reversal of Foreign currency translation adjustment

33

-

Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity

419

496

method

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

(5)

(49)

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

(61)

(58)

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

(10)

6

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

3

18

Interest expenses

35

33

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

140

(316)

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

185

155

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable - other

(1,349)

(1,357)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

(129)

(157)

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities

238

309

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other

1,308

1,883

Other, net

62

380

Subtotal

7,975

8,744

Interest and dividends received

12

17

Interest paid

(36)

(34)

Income taxes refund (paid)

(1,913)

(1,505)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

6,038

7,222

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

(215)

(52)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

16

182

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(131)

(365)

Purchase of intangible assets

(1,217)

(1,554)

Proceeds from sale of investment securities

0

-

Other, net

0

1

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(1,548)

(1,788)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(1,048)

(950)

Repayments of lease liabilities

(64)

(78)

Proceeds from issuance of share acquisition rights

6

5

Proceeds from issuance of shares resulting from exercise of

1

304

share acquisition rights

Dividends paid

(915)

(1,306)

Other, net

-

(0)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(2,020)

(2,027)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

442

214

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,912

3,621

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

14,126

16,170

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

17,039

19,791

7

