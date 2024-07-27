SMS Co., Ltd. (2175 TSE Prime Market)
Earnings Presentation for Investors, Q1 FY03/2025
July 26, 2024
01Q1 FY03/2025 Consolidated Financial Results
Historical Financial Results and FY03/25 Guidance
Expect to achieve growth in both sales and profits for the 21st consecutive year since our establishment.
Trends in net sales and ordinary income
(JPY billions)
Net Sales
Ordinary Income
65.7
54.0
45.7
11.0
9.9
38.9
8.8
36.0
35.1
30.8
7.7
6.7
26.6
6.4
6.0
19.1
23.1
5.0
4.4
15.1
3.5
7.2
7.61.5 8.7
10.2
12.02.3
2.7
0.4
0.8
1.5
5.2
1.2
1.7
2.0
0.1
1.3
0.0
0.1
0.3
2.70.4
(0.0)
(Guidance)
FY03/25 Consolidated Financial Results (Q1)
- Sales increased and profits decreased YoY as originally planned due to the intensive hiring of career partners in April and increased investments in advertising, etc.
- Expect to achieve growth from Q2, as career partners start to contribute to the matching activities and the effects of the investment gradually materialize.
Q1 FY03/25 [JPY million]
Q1 FY03/24
Q1 FY03/25
YoY
Actual
Actual
Change
Net Sales
15,194
17,426
+15%
Operating Income
3,729
3,000
(20%)
Ordinary Income
4,609
4,114
(11%)
Net Income
3,389
3,163
(7%)
FY03/25 Career Segment (Q1)
- Grew steadily with strong demand for hiring professionals by medical/elderly care business operators.
- Successfully recruited the majority of the full-year career partner hiring target, mainly in April as originally planned. On the other hand, the temporary burden of onboarding new career partners impacted the operations of existing career partners, resulting in limited sales growth in Q1 as originally estimated.
- Expect to improve growth rate from Q2, as career partners start to contribute to the matching activities and the effects of the investment gradually materialize.
Sales, Q1 FY03/25 [JPY million]
Q1 FY03/24
Q1 FY03/25
YoY
Actual
Actual
Change
Elderly Care Career
4,608
5,526
+20%
Medical Care Career
6,205
6,630
+7%
Total
10,813
12,157
+12%
FY03/25 Elderly/Disability Care Operators Segment (Kaipoke, Q1)
- The number of Kaipoke memberships increased steadily.
- 51,950 service offices (29,900 locations)*1 as of July 1, 2024
- Q1 membership increase: 1,550 service offices (750 locations)
- Sales of optional add-ons such as additional tablets and smartphones increased.
- M&A matching business also expanded significantly, contributing to accelerated growth YoY.
Sales, Q1 FY03/25 [JPY million]
Q1 FY03/24
Q1 FY03/25
YoY
Actual
Actual
Change
Elderly/Disability Care Operators
2,277
2,824
+24%
(Kaipoke)
1. # of service offices: the number of elderly care services / welfare services for persons with disabilities provided based on the public insurance scheme
# of locations: the number of service office locations
e.g. When an operator provides two types of elderly care services, home care support service and home-visit elderly care, at one specific address, the number of locations is counted as one and
Supplementary Info: M&A Matching Business
- Started M＆A matching services to support business succession of elderly care operators in 2019.
- ‐M&A activity has been increasing in recent years driven by the growing needs for
- Business succession due to business selection and concentration, lack of successors, etc. Acquisitions to expand market share, enter elderly care business, and secure human resources, etc.
- The expansion of our workforce in FY03/24 is accelerating the revenue growth.
Cumulative status of seller-side consultations
Cumulative status of buyer-side registrations
CAGR
CAGR
+84.5%
+57.4%
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY03/25 Overseas Segment (Q1*1)
- Medical Platform Business grew steadily with the progress in delivering non-digital services such as on-site events.
- Global Career Business grew steadily driven by the increasing domestic/cross-border introductions of HCPs *2 in the countries where we have already operated.
Sales, Q1 FY03/25 [JPY million]
Q1 FY03/24
Q1 FY03/25
YoY
Actual
Actual
Change
Overseas
1,511
1,713
+13%
1.
Income statement of MIMS group is consolidated with a three-month delay and the Q1 results are for January to March. (Please refer to p.83)
2.
Healthcare professionals
Topic: Share Repurchase Program
Plan to repurchase shares (up to 2 billion yen / 995,500 shares) in order to enable flexible implementation of capital policies in response to changes in the business environment.
Overview of Share Repurchase announced on July 26, 2024
Total number of shares to be
995,500 shares*1, 2
repurchased
(1.16% of total shares outstanding*3)
Aggregate repurchase price
2 billion yen*1
Repurchase period
From July 29, 2024 to September 30, 2024
Repurchase method
Market purchase based on a discretionary trading agreement
- Maximum
- The total number of shares to be repurchased is calculated based on the aggregate repurchase price of 2 billion yen and the closing price (2,009 yen) on July
25, 2024, which is one business day before the Board resolution, and the number of shares less than one unit is rounded down.
3. Excluding treasury shares
