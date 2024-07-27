Expect to achieve growth in both sales and profits for the 21st consecutive year since our establishment.

Expect to achieve growth from Q2, as career partners start to contribute to the matching activities and the effects of the investment gradually materialize.

Sales increased and profits decreased YoY as originally planned due to the intensive hiring of career partners in April and increased investments in advertising, etc.

Expect to improve growth rate from Q2, as career partners start to contribute to the matching activities and the effects of the investment gradually materialize.

Successfully recruited the majority of the

Grew steadily with strong demand for hiring professionals by medical/elderly care business operators.

the number of service offices is counted as two. Kaipoke's subscription fee is charged per membership location. Normally, the number of locations is smaller than the number of service offices.

e.g. When an operator provides two types of elderly care services, home care support service and home-visit elderly care, at one specific address, the number of locations is counted as one and

# of locations: the number of service office locations

1. # of service offices: the number of elderly care services / welfare services for persons with disabilities provided based on the public insurance scheme

The expansion of our workforce in FY03/24 is accelerating the revenue growth.

Business succession due to business selection and concentration, lack of successors, etc. Acquisitions to expand market share, enter elderly care business, and secure human resources, etc.

Income statement of MIMS group is consolidated with a three-month delay and the Q1 results are for January to March. (Please refer to p.83)

Medical Platform Business grew steadily with the progress in delivering

Topic: Share Repurchase Program

Plan to repurchase shares (up to 2 billion yen / 995,500 shares) in order to enable flexible implementation of capital policies in response to changes in the business environment.

Overview of Share Repurchase announced on July 26, 2024

Total number of shares to be 995,500 shares*1, 2 repurchased (1.16% of total shares outstanding*3) Aggregate repurchase price 2 billion yen*1 Repurchase period From July 29, 2024 to September 30, 2024 Repurchase method Market purchase based on a discretionary trading agreement

Maximum The total number of shares to be repurchased is calculated based on the aggregate repurchase price of 2 billion yen and the closing price (2,009 yen) on July

25, 2024, which is one business day before the Board resolution, and the number of shares less than one unit is rounded down.