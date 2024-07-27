Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 26, 2024

Company name:

SMS CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

2175

URL https://www.bm-sms.co.jp/

Representative:

CEO

Natsuki Goto

Inquiries:

CFO

Masato Sugizaki

TEL 03-6721-2400

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results meeting:

Yes

(for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (from April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2024

17,426

14.7

3,000

(19.5)

4,114

(10.7)

3,163

(6.7)

Three months ended June 30, 2023

15,194

21.4

3,729

20.8

4,609

13.9

3,389

13.9

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2024

36.71

36.70

Three months ended June 30, 2023

38.89

38.70

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2024

74,758

45,395

60.3

As of March 31, 2024

72,475

44,284

60.7

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2024

-

0.00

-

20.00

Year ending March 31, 2025

-

Year ending March 31, 2025 (Forecast)

0.00

-

-

Total

Yen 20.00

-

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2025 (from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

65,665

21.7

9,096

10.0

11,002

11.1

8,018

10.9

93.03

1

4. Notes

(1)

Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the three months ended June 30, 2024:

No

(2)

Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

Yes

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2024

87,561,600

shares

As of March 31, 2024

87,561,600

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2024

1,644,032

shares

As of March 31, 2024

812,832

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2024

86,185,768

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2023

87,154,946

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

18,236

18,237

Accounts receivable - trade

8,228

7,815

Work in process

13

23

Supplies

25

31

Accounts receivable - other

10,406

11,878

Prepaid expenses

1,038

1,285

Other

94

134

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(267)

(288)

Total current assets

37,775

39,116

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

1,131

1,260

Accumulated depreciation

(509)

(550)

Buildings, net

621

710

Tools, furniture and fixtures

1,097

1,190

Accumulated depreciation

(877)

(931)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

220

259

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

20

21

Accumulated depreciation

(15)

(16)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

4

4

Right-of-use assets

657

685

Accumulated depreciation

(371)

(423)

Right-of-use assets, net

285

262

Total property, plant and equipment

1,132

1,236

Intangible assets

Goodwill

9,752

10,089

Software

5,454

5,753

Trademark right

11,814

12,612

Customer-related assets

1,143

1,139

Other

0

0

Total intangible assets

28,165

29,594

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

2,652

1,978

Deferred tax assets

1,262

1,323

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

1,486

1,508

Total investments and other assets

5,402

4,810

Total non-current assets

34,699

35,641

Total assets

72,475

74,758

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

460

360

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,901

1,901

Accounts payable - other

12,730

13,758

Accrued expenses

1,059

1,512

Income taxes payable

1,344

1,074

Accrued consumption taxes

930

1,035

Contract liabilities

1,205

1,469

Deposits received

183

150

Provision for bonuses

909

479

Lease liabilities

160

155

Other

439

480

Total current liabilities

21,325

22,377

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

4,251

4,251

Retirement benefit liability

203

208

Deferred tax liabilities

2,286

2,420

Lease liabilities

121

102

Other

2

2

Total non-current liabilities

6,865

6,985

Total liabilities

28,190

29,362

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,551

2,551

Capital surplus

313

262

Retained earnings

39,111

40,539

Treasury shares

(1,904)

(3,713)

Total shareholders' equity

40,071

39,640

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

322

260

Foreign currency translation adjustment

3,607

5,199

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

3,930

5,460

Share acquisition rights

282

295

Total net assets

44,284

45,395

Total liabilities and net assets

72,475

74,758

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

Net sales

15,194

17,426

Cost of sales

1,392

1,596

Gross profit

13,802

15,830

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,073

12,829

Operating profit

3,729

3,000

Non-operating income

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

881

1,099

Foreign exchange gains

0

21

Other

14

17

Total non-operating income

897

1,138

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

16

20

Other

0

4

Total non-operating expenses

16

24

Ordinary profit

4,609

4,114

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

0

0

Total extraordinary income

0

0

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets

5

4

Loss on withdrawal from business

-

30

Total extraordinary losses

5

34

Profit before income taxes

4,604

4,079

Income taxes

1,214

916

Profit

3,389

3,163

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,389

3,163

5

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

Profit

3,389

3,163

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

135

1,578

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted

(18)

(48)

for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

117

1,530

Comprehensive income

3,507

4,693

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

3,507

4,693

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

-

-

interests

6

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

SMS Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 22:01:02 UTC.