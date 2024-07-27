Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
July 26, 2024
Company name:
SMS CO., LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
2175
URL https://www.bm-sms.co.jp/
Representative:
CEO
Natsuki Goto
Inquiries:
CFO
Masato Sugizaki
TEL 03-6721-2400
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results meeting:
Yes
(for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (from April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2024
17,426
14.7
3,000
(19.5)
4,114
(10.7)
3,163
(6.7)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
15,194
21.4
3,729
20.8
4,609
13.9
3,389
13.9
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2024
36.71
36.70
Three months ended June 30, 2023
38.89
38.70
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2024
74,758
45,395
60.3
As of March 31, 2024
72,475
44,284
60.7
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2024
-
0.00
-
20.00
Year ending March 31, 2025
-
Year ending March 31, 2025 (Forecast)
0.00
-
-
Total
Yen 20.00
-
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2025 (from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
65,665
21.7
9,096
10.0
11,002
11.1
8,018
10.9
93.03
1
4. Notes
(1)
Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the three months ended June 30, 2024:
No
(2)
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Yes
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2024
87,561,600
shares
As of March 31, 2024
87,561,600
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2024
1,644,032
shares
As of March 31, 2024
812,832
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2024
86,185,768
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2023
87,154,946
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
18,236
18,237
Accounts receivable - trade
8,228
7,815
Work in process
13
23
Supplies
25
31
Accounts receivable - other
10,406
11,878
Prepaid expenses
1,038
1,285
Other
94
134
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(267)
(288)
Total current assets
37,775
39,116
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings
1,131
1,260
Accumulated depreciation
(509)
(550)
Buildings, net
621
710
Tools, furniture and fixtures
1,097
1,190
Accumulated depreciation
(877)
(931)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
220
259
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
20
21
Accumulated depreciation
(15)
(16)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
4
4
Right-of-use assets
657
685
Accumulated depreciation
(371)
(423)
Right-of-use assets, net
285
262
Total property, plant and equipment
1,132
1,236
Intangible assets
Goodwill
9,752
10,089
Software
5,454
5,753
Trademark right
11,814
12,612
Customer-related assets
1,143
1,139
Other
0
0
Total intangible assets
28,165
29,594
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
2,652
1,978
Deferred tax assets
1,262
1,323
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
1,486
1,508
Total investments and other assets
5,402
4,810
Total non-current assets
34,699
35,641
Total assets
72,475
74,758
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
460
360
Current portion of long-term borrowings
1,901
1,901
Accounts payable - other
12,730
13,758
Accrued expenses
1,059
1,512
Income taxes payable
1,344
1,074
Accrued consumption taxes
930
1,035
Contract liabilities
1,205
1,469
Deposits received
183
150
Provision for bonuses
909
479
Lease liabilities
160
155
Other
439
480
Total current liabilities
21,325
22,377
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
4,251
4,251
Retirement benefit liability
203
208
Deferred tax liabilities
2,286
2,420
Lease liabilities
121
102
Other
2
2
Total non-current liabilities
6,865
6,985
Total liabilities
28,190
29,362
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,551
2,551
Capital surplus
313
262
Retained earnings
39,111
40,539
Treasury shares
(1,904)
(3,713)
Total shareholders' equity
40,071
39,640
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
322
260
Foreign currency translation adjustment
3,607
5,199
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
3,930
5,460
Share acquisition rights
282
295
Total net assets
44,284
45,395
Total liabilities and net assets
72,475
74,758
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
Net sales
15,194
17,426
Cost of sales
1,392
1,596
Gross profit
13,802
15,830
Selling, general and administrative expenses
10,073
12,829
Operating profit
3,729
3,000
Non-operating income
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
881
1,099
Foreign exchange gains
0
21
Other
14
17
Total non-operating income
897
1,138
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
16
20
Other
0
4
Total non-operating expenses
16
24
Ordinary profit
4,609
4,114
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
0
0
Total extraordinary income
0
0
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets
5
4
Loss on withdrawal from business
-
30
Total extraordinary losses
5
34
Profit before income taxes
4,604
4,079
Income taxes
1,214
916
Profit
3,389
3,163
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,389
3,163
5
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
Profit
3,389
3,163
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
135
1,578
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted
(18)
(48)
for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
117
1,530
Comprehensive income
3,507
4,693
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
3,507
4,693
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
-
-
interests
6
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SMS Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 22:01:02 UTC.