Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SMS Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2175   JP3162350007

SMS CO., LTD.

(2175)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SMS : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

01/31/2022 | 04:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

January 31, 2022

Company name:

SMS CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

2175

URL https://www.bm-sms.co.jp/

Representative:

CEO

Natsuki Goto

Inquiries:

CFO

Masato Sugizaki

TEL 03-6721-2400

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

February 10, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

28,315

7.4

3,895

21.0

5,119

20.6

3,649

27.2

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

26,366

4.2

3,220

54.2

4,245

24.5

2,868

14.0

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

41.88

41.68

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

32.94

32.79

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of December 31, 2021

54,981

27,545

49.5

As of March 31, 2021

49,444

22,658

45.3

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

0.00

-

9.50

9.50

Year ending March 31, 2022

-

0.00

-

Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

-

-

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

40,043

11.4

6,205

13.4

7,352

10.5

5,281

10.0

60.62

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2021

87,130,600

shares

As of March 31, 2021

87,109,600

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2021

561

shares

As of March 31, 2021

491

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

87,126,584

shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

87,077,811

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

10,538

14,540

Accounts receivable - trade

4,933

4,338

Work in process

16

18

Supplies

31

25

Accounts receivable - other

6,324

7,325

Income taxes receivable

598

-

Prepaid expenses

808

801

Other

156

79

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(188)

(153)

Total current assets

23,218

26,975

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

619

726

Accumulated depreciation

(324)

(379)

Buildings, net

295

347

Tools, furniture and fixtures

792

846

Accumulated depreciation

(552)

(608)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

239

237

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

36

26

Accumulated depreciation

(20)

(16)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

16

9

Right-of-use assets

618

669

Accumulated depreciation

(230)

(348)

Right-of-use assets,net

387

320

Total property, plant and equipment

939

914

Intangible assets

Goodwill

8,834

8,872

Software

2,355

2,843

Trademark right

8,621

9,322

Customer-related assets

1,502

1,443

Other

0

0

Total intangible assets

21,313

22,483

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

1,975

2,551

Deferred tax assets

879

957

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

1,110

1,099

Other

7

-

Total investments and other assets

3,972

4,608

Total non-current assets

26,225

28,006

Total assets

49,444

54,981

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

258

211

Current portion of long-term borrowings

2,479

2,043

Accounts payable - other

7,750

9,515

Accrued expenses

438

974

Income taxes payable

374

925

Accrued consumption taxes

505

355

Advances received

869

-

Contract liabilities

-

1,155

Deposits received

147

123

Provision for bonuses

669

463

ProvisionForRepayment

233

-

Lease obligations

115

94

Other

33

230

Total current liabilities

13,875

16,092

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

10,644

9,004

Retirement benefit liability

149

160

Deferred tax liabilities

1,830

1,935

Lease obligations

281

243

Other

3

0

Total non-current liabilities

12,909

11,344

Total liabilities

26,785

27,436

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,281

2,298

Capital surplus

85

102

Retained earnings

23,140

25,939

Treasury shares

(0)

(1)

Total shareholders' equity

25,506

28,339

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

0

493

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(3,107)

(1,618)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(3,107)

(1,124)

Share acquisition rights

259

330

Total net assets

22,658

27,545

Total liabilities and net assets

49,444

54,981

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Net sales

26,366

28,315

Cost of sales

2,801

3,184

Gross profit

23,564

25,130

Selling, general and administrative expenses

20,344

21,235

Operating profit

3,220

3,895

Non-operating income

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

1,095

1,312

Other

68

36

Total non-operating income

1,163

1,348

Non-operating expenses

Foreign exchange losses

56

51

Interest expenses

70

62

Other

11

10

Total non-operating expenses

138

124

Ordinary profit

4,245

5,119

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

0

1

Total extraordinary income

0

1

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets

71

15

Loss on valuation of investment securities

3

-

Loss on termination of retirement benefit plan

121

-

Event cancellation loss

11

-

Total extraordinary losses

207

15

Profit before income taxes

4,038

5,105

Income taxes

1,169

1,456

Profit

2,868

3,649

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,868

3,649

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SMS Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 09:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SMS CO., LTD.
04:49aSMS : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 202..
PU
01:21aSMS : Presentation Material for Financial Results Summary for the Third Quarter of the Fis..
PU
2021SMS Books 23% Gain in Fiscal H1 Attributable Profit
MT
2021SMS Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 202..
CI
2021SMS : FY03-22 1H SMS Presentation Material for IR
PU
2021SMS : FY03-22 1H SMS Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
PU
2021SMS : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (..
PU
2021SMS : Presentation Material for Financial Results Summary for the First Quarter of the Fis..
PU
2021SMS : Notice regarding Issuance of Paid-in Stock Options (The 17th Stock Acquisition Right..
PU
2021SMS : Posted FY03-21 SMS Presentation Material for IR
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 40 185 M 348 M 348 M
Net income 2022 5 604 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
Net cash 2022 369 M 3,20 M 3,20 M
P/E ratio 2022 48,3x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 257 B 2 232 M 2 226 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,39x
EV / Sales 2023 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 167
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart SMS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SMS Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3 100,00 JPY
Average target price 4 391,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Natsuki Goto Director
Masato Sugisaki General Manager-Business Administration
Tomoki Matsubayashi Independent Outside Director
Koichiro Ito Independent Outside Director
Toyotaro Suzumura Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMS CO., LTD.-34.88%2 232
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-23.91%75 936
PAYCHEX, INC.-15.51%41 611
TRINET GROUP, INC.-12.24%5 497
BENEFIT ONE INC.-31.10%4 698
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-19.08%2 641