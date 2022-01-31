SMS : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
January 31, 2022
Company name:
SMS CO., LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
2175
URL
https://www.bm-sms.co.jp/
Representative:
CEO
Natsuki Goto
Inquiries:
CFO
Masato Sugizaki
TEL 03-6721-2400
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
February 10, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
28,315
7.4
3,895
21.0
5,119
20.6
3,649
27.2
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
26,366
4.2
3,220
54.2
4,245
24.5
2,868
14.0
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
41.88
41.68
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
32.94
32.79
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of December 31, 2021
54,981
27,545
49.5
As of March 31, 2021
49,444
22,658
45.3
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
0.00
-
9.50
9.50
Year ending March 31, 2022
-
0.00
-
Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
-
-
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
40,043
11.4
6,205
13.4
7,352
10.5
5,281
10.0
60.62
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2021
87,130,600
shares
As of March 31, 2021
87,109,600
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2021
561
shares
As of March 31, 2021
491
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
87,126,584
shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
87,077,811
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
10,538
14,540
Accounts receivable - trade
4,933
4,338
Work in process
16
18
Supplies
31
25
Accounts receivable - other
6,324
7,325
Income taxes receivable
598
-
Prepaid expenses
808
801
Other
156
79
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(188)
(153)
Total current assets
23,218
26,975
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings
619
726
Accumulated depreciation
(324)
(379)
Buildings, net
295
347
Tools, furniture and fixtures
792
846
Accumulated depreciation
(552)
(608)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
239
237
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
36
26
Accumulated depreciation
(20)
(16)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
16
9
Right-of-use assets
618
669
Accumulated depreciation
(230)
(348)
Right-of-use assets,net
387
320
Total property, plant and equipment
939
914
Intangible assets
Goodwill
8,834
8,872
Software
2,355
2,843
Trademark right
8,621
9,322
Customer-related assets
1,502
1,443
Other
0
0
Total intangible assets
21,313
22,483
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
1,975
2,551
Deferred tax assets
879
957
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
1,110
1,099
Other
7
-
Total investments and other assets
3,972
4,608
Total non-current assets
26,225
28,006
Total assets
49,444
54,981
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of December 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
258
211
Current portion of long-term borrowings
2,479
2,043
Accounts payable - other
7,750
9,515
Accrued expenses
438
974
Income taxes payable
374
925
Accrued consumption taxes
505
355
Advances received
869
-
Contract liabilities
-
1,155
Deposits received
147
123
Provision for bonuses
669
463
ProvisionForRepayment
233
-
Lease obligations
115
94
Other
33
230
Total current liabilities
13,875
16,092
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
10,644
9,004
Retirement benefit liability
149
160
Deferred tax liabilities
1,830
1,935
Lease obligations
281
243
Other
3
0
Total non-current liabilities
12,909
11,344
Total liabilities
26,785
27,436
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,281
2,298
Capital surplus
85
102
Retained earnings
23,140
25,939
Treasury shares
(0)
(1)
Total shareholders' equity
25,506
28,339
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
0
493
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(3,107)
(1,618)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(3,107)
(1,124)
Share acquisition rights
259
330
Total net assets
22,658
27,545
Total liabilities and net assets
49,444
54,981
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
Net sales
26,366
28,315
Cost of sales
2,801
3,184
Gross profit
23,564
25,130
Selling, general and administrative expenses
20,344
21,235
Operating profit
3,220
3,895
Non-operating income
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
1,095
1,312
Other
68
36
Total non-operating income
1,163
1,348
Non-operating expenses
Foreign exchange losses
56
51
Interest expenses
70
62
Other
11
10
Total non-operating expenses
138
124
Ordinary profit
4,245
5,119
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
0
1
Total extraordinary income
0
1
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets
71
15
Loss on valuation of investment securities
3
-
Loss on termination of retirement benefit plan
121
-
Event cancellation loss
11
-
Total extraordinary losses
207
15
Profit before income taxes
4,038
5,105
Income taxes
1,169
1,456
Profit
2,868
3,649
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2,868
3,649
5
All news about SMS CO., LTD.
Sales 2022
40 185 M
348 M
348 M
Net income 2022
5 604 M
48,5 M
48,5 M
Net cash 2022
369 M
3,20 M
3,20 M
P/E ratio 2022
48,3x
Yield 2022
0,34%
Capitalization
257 B
2 232 M
2 226 M
EV / Sales 2022
6,39x
EV / Sales 2023
5,54x
Nbr of Employees
3 167
Free-Float
79,2%
