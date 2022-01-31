SMS : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP) January 31, 2022 Company name: SMS CO., LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 2175 URL https://www.bm-sms.co.jp/ Representative: CEO Natsuki Goto Inquiries: CFO Masato Sugizaki TEL 03-6721-2400 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: February 10, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended December 31, 2021 28,315 7.4 3,895 21.0 5,119 20.6 3,649 27.2 Nine months ended December 31, 2020 26,366 4.2 3,220 54.2 4,245 24.5 2,868 14.0 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended December 31, 2021 41.88 41.68 Nine months ended December 31, 2020 32.94 32.79 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of December 31, 2021 54,981 27,545 49.5 As of March 31, 2021 49,444 22,658 45.3 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2021 - 0.00 - 9.50 9.50 Year ending March 31, 2022 - 0.00 - Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast) - -

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 40,043 11.4 6,205 13.4 7,352 10.5 5,281 10.0 60.62

1