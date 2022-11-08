AFR: SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMT Scharf AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



08.11.2022 / 15:41 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 14, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 14, 2022

Address:

SMT Scharf AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 14, 2022Address: https://www.smtscharf.com/investorrelations/veroeffentlichungen/halbjahres-und-quartalsberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 14, 2022Address: https://www.smtscharf.com/investorrelations/publications/halbjahres-und-quartalsberichte/?lang=en

08.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

