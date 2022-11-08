Advanced search
    S4AA   DE000A3DRAE2

SMT SCHARF AG

(S4AA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:02 2022-11-08 am EST
12.05 EUR   +1.26%
AFR: SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/08/2022 | 09:42am EST
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMT Scharf AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

08.11.2022 / 15:41 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMT Scharf AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2022
Address: https://www.smtscharf.com/investorrelations/veroeffentlichungen/halbjahres-und-quartalsberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2022
Address: https://www.smtscharf.com/investorrelations/publications/halbjahres-und-quartalsberichte/?lang=en

08.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Internet: www.smtscharf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1480523  08.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1480523&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 87,0 M 87,0 M 87,0 M
Net income 2022 8,94 M 8,94 M 8,94 M
Net Debt 2022 0,09 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,62x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 65,1 M 65,1 M 65,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 422
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart SMT SCHARF AG
SMT Scharf AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SMT SCHARF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,90 €
Average target price 18,00 €
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Joachim Theiß Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Louis Velthuis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Embert Chief Operating Officer
Dirk Vorsteher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dorothea Gattineau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMT SCHARF AG-16.20%65
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED16.74%3 118
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.33%2 998
FAMUR S.A.-3.34%398
BAUER AG-32.93%173
LASERBOND LIMITED-2.33%60