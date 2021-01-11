Log in
DGAP-Adhoc : SMT Scharf AG: Major shareholders acquire control, announcement of submission of mandatory offer with purchase offer, planned downlisting and conclusion of downlisting agreement

01/11/2021 | 02:28pm EST
 DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Agreement 
SMT Scharf AG: Major shareholders acquire control, announcement of 
submission of mandatory offer with purchase offer, planned downlisting and 
conclusion of downlisting agreement 
 
11-Jan-2021 / 20:27 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation 
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*SMT Scharf AG: Major shareholders acquire control,* *announcement of 
submission of mandatory offer with purchase offer, planned downlisting and 
conclusion of downlisting agreement* 
 
Hamm in Westphalia, January 11, 2021 - The shareholders Shareholder Value 
Beteiligungen AG, Share Value Stiftung, Ms. Christiane Weispfenning 
(together the "*SHV Group*") and Dr. Helmut Fink informed SMT Scharf AG (WKN 
575198, ISIN DE0005751986) today that they have acquired control of SMT 
Scharf AG in the meaning of Sections 35 (1) and 29 (2) of the German 
Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) as a result of Dr. 
Helmut Fink's accession on January 11, 2021 to the shareholders' agreement 
existing between the shareholders of the SHV Group. The four major 
shareholders thereby together hold 1,397,295 voting rights out of a total of 
4,620,000 voting rights in SMT Scharf AG. This corresponds to around 30.24% 
of the voting rights and share capital of SMT Scharf AG. As bidders with 
discharging effect for Ms Weispfenning and Dr. Helmut Fink, Shareholder 
Value Beteiligungen AG and Share Value Stiftung will make a mandatory offer 
in the meaning of Section 35 (2) WpÜG to acquire all of the bearer 
shares of SMT Scharf AG - after the German Federal Financial Supervisory 
Authority (BaFin) has approved the publication of an offer document. The 
offer price is to correspond to the statutory minimum price, which is 
expected to amount to EUR 8.22 per share on the basis of previous 
acquisitions. 
 
The mandatory offer is also to include a purchase offer (Section 39 (2) and 
(3) of the German Stock Exchange Act [BörsG]) to enable the revocation of 
the admission of all of the shares of SMT Scharf AG to trading on the 
Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In this context, SMT 
Scharf AG and Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG as well as Share Value 
Stiftung also concluded a downlisting agreement today, as part of which SMT 
Scharf AG has undertaken to realise the downlisting of the shares to a 
high-quality segment of the regulated unofficial market of a German stock 
exchange if the mandatory offer includes a purchase offer in accordance with 
Section 39 (2) and (3) BörsG and subject to certain conditions, in 
particular that SMT Scharf AG would not violate applicable law as a 
consequence. Accordingly, SMT Scharf AG plans to terminate the admission to 
trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the 
Prime Standard segment, and to replace this with the inclusion of the shares 
in a high-quality segment of the regulated unofficial market of a German 
stock exchange (Scale, m:access or Primary Market). The company thereby 
expects to achieve significant cost savings, and continues to consider 
access to the capital market to be sufficiently secure. 
 
*Company profile* 
The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation 
equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. Its 
main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed 
worldwide, primarily in hard coal mines, as well as in mines for gold, 
platinum and other metals. Such systems are required in order to transport 
material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on gradients of 
up to 30 degrees. SMT Scharf also supplies the mining sector with 
chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf's diverse portfolio has also included 
rubber-wheeled diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, 
including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the 
further diversification of the business, the product range has been 
successfully expanded since 2019 to include electronic components and 
control systems for mining and other industries. Overall, the SMT Scharf 
Group is active with subsidiaries in eight countries, as well as commercial 
agencies worldwide. SMT Scharf generates a large share of its revenue in 
growing foreign markets such as China, Russia, Poland and South Africa. SMT 
Scharf AG has been listed in the Prime Standard (Regulated Market) of the 
Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2007. 
 
*Contact* 
Investor Relations 
cometis AG 
Thorben Burbach 
Tel.: +49 (0) 611- 205855-23 
Fax: +49 (0) 611- 205855-66 
Email: burbach@cometis.de 
 
*Disclaimer* 
_This announcement and the information it contains are for information 
purposes only, and do not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation 
of an offer to sell shares of SMT Scharf AG. The final terms of the 
_mandatory offer _as well as other provisions relating to the _mandatory 
offer will be communicated in the offer document after the German Federal 
Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has approved the publication of the 
offer document. Furthermore, this publication and the information it 
contains constitute neither a prospectus, nor an offer to sell securities of 
SMT Scharf AG, nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the 
United States of America, Canada, Japan or Australia. This announcement and 
the information it contains may not be distributed, published or 
transmitted, whether directly or indirectly, into or within the United 
States of America, Canada, Japan or Australia. Securities may not be offered 
or sold in the United States of America without prior registration under the 
U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from registration. 
The shares of SMT Scharf AG have not been and will not be registered under 
the provisions of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under the 
securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan, and will not be sold or 
offered for purchase in these countries. The distribution of this 
communication may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions, and persons 
who gain possession of any document or other information specified herein 
should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Failure to 
comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities 
laws of such countries. 
 
11-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory 
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     SMT Scharf AG 
             Römerstrasse 104 
             59075 Hamm 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 2381 960-01 
Fax:         +49 2381 960-311 
E-mail:      info@smtscharf.com 
Internet:    www.smtscharf.com 
ISIN:        DE0005751986 
WKN:         575198 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated 
             Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, 
             Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1159808 
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service 
 
1159808 11-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2021 14:27 ET (19:27 GMT)

