DGAP-Adhoc : SMT Scharf AG: Major shareholders acquire control, announcement of submission of mandatory offer with purchase offer, planned downlisting and conclusion of downlisting agreement

11-Jan-2021
Hamm in Westphalia, January 11, 2021 - The shareholders Shareholder Value
Beteiligungen AG, Share Value Stiftung, Ms. Christiane Weispfenning
(together the "*SHV Group*") and Dr. Helmut Fink informed SMT Scharf AG (WKN
575198, ISIN DE0005751986) today that they have acquired control of SMT
Scharf AG in the meaning of Sections 35 (1) and 29 (2) of the German
Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) as a result of Dr.
Helmut Fink's accession on January 11, 2021 to the shareholders' agreement
existing between the shareholders of the SHV Group. The four major
shareholders thereby together hold 1,397,295 voting rights out of a total of
4,620,000 voting rights in SMT Scharf AG. This corresponds to around 30.24%
of the voting rights and share capital of SMT Scharf AG. As bidders with
discharging effect for Ms Weispfenning and Dr. Helmut Fink, Shareholder
Value Beteiligungen AG and Share Value Stiftung will make a mandatory offer
in the meaning of Section 35 (2) WpÜG to acquire all of the bearer
shares of SMT Scharf AG - after the German Federal Financial Supervisory
Authority (BaFin) has approved the publication of an offer document. The
offer price is to correspond to the statutory minimum price, which is
expected to amount to EUR 8.22 per share on the basis of previous
acquisitions.
The mandatory offer is also to include a purchase offer (Section 39 (2) and
(3) of the German Stock Exchange Act [BörsG]) to enable the revocation of
the admission of all of the shares of SMT Scharf AG to trading on the
Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In this context, SMT
Scharf AG and Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG as well as Share Value
Stiftung also concluded a downlisting agreement today, as part of which SMT
Scharf AG has undertaken to realise the downlisting of the shares to a
high-quality segment of the regulated unofficial market of a German stock
exchange if the mandatory offer includes a purchase offer in accordance with
Section 39 (2) and (3) BörsG and subject to certain conditions, in
particular that SMT Scharf AG would not violate applicable law as a
consequence. Accordingly, SMT Scharf AG plans to terminate the admission to
trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the
Prime Standard segment, and to replace this with the inclusion of the shares
in a high-quality segment of the regulated unofficial market of a German
stock exchange (Scale, m:access or Primary Market). The company thereby
expects to achieve significant cost savings, and continues to consider
access to the capital market to be sufficiently secure.
*Company profile*
The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation
equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. Its
main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed
worldwide, primarily in hard coal mines, as well as in mines for gold,
platinum and other metals. Such systems are required in order to transport
material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on gradients of
up to 30 degrees. SMT Scharf also supplies the mining sector with
chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf's diverse portfolio has also included
rubber-wheeled diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling,
including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the
further diversification of the business, the product range has been
successfully expanded since 2019 to include electronic components and
control systems for mining and other industries. Overall, the SMT Scharf
Group is active with subsidiaries in eight countries, as well as commercial
agencies worldwide. SMT Scharf generates a large share of its revenue in
growing foreign markets such as China, Russia, Poland and South Africa. SMT
Scharf AG has been listed in the Prime Standard (Regulated Market) of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2007.
*Contact*
Investor Relations
cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Tel.: +49 (0) 611- 205855-23
Fax: +49 (0) 611- 205855-66
Email: burbach@cometis.de
Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Phone: +49 2381 960-01
Fax: +49 2381 960-311
E-mail: info@smtscharf.com
Internet: www.smtscharf.com
ISIN: DE0005751986
WKN: 575198
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
