PRESS RELEASE : Major shareholders acquire control of SMT Scharf AG and make mandatory offer

DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Major shareholders acquire control of SMT Scharf AG and make mandatory offer
2021-01-11 / 20:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Major shareholders acquire control of SMT Scharf AG and make mandatory
offer*
· *Major shareholders jointly acquire 30.24 % of the voting rights in the
company*
· *SMT Scharf reaches agreement with major shareholders on downlisting in
the event of a successful offer*
· *Downlisting would involve a change from the Prime Standard to a
high-quality segment of the regulated unofficial market of a German stock
exchange *
· *Access to capital market remains secured *
Hamm, January 11, 2021 - SMT Scharf AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 575198,
ISIN DE0005751986), one of the world's leading suppliers of customised
transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, was
informed today that, on the basis of the accession of Dr. Helmut Fink to a
shareholders' agreement concluded on January 11, 2021 concerning
collaboration in the exercising of shareholder rights including voting
rights in relation to bearer shares of SMT Scharf AG, shareholders
Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG, Share Value Stiftung and Ms. Christiane
Weispfenning have exceeded the 30 % threshold and thereby gained control of
SMT Scharf AG in accordance with Sections 35 (1) and 29 (2) of the German
Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG). The previous parties to
the shareholders' agreement had already indicated since 2014 that they
coordinate in the exercising of their voting rights. The major shareholders,
some of which specialise in value-oriented investments in small and
medium-sized companies in German-speaking countries and which recently
already held 25.37 % of the voting rights of SMT Scharf AG, now hold a total
of 1,397,295 voting rights out of a total of 4,620,000 voting rights of SMT
Scharf AG. This corresponds to around 30.24 % of the voting rights and share
capital of SMT Scharf AG. As bidders with discharging effect for Ms.
Weispfenning and Dr. Fink, Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Share
Value Stiftung will make a mandatory offer in the meaning of Section 35 (2)
WpÜG to acquire all of the bearer shares of SMT Scharf AG - after the
German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has approved the
publication of an offer document. The offer price is to correspond to the
statutory minimum price, which is expected to amount to EUR 8.22 per share
on the basis of previous acquisitions.
The mandatory offer is also to include a purchase offer (Section 39 (2) and
(3) of the German Stock Exchange Act [BörsG]) to enable the revocation of
the admission of all of the shares of SMT Scharf AG to trading on the
Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In this context, SMT
Scharf AG and Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG as well as Share Value
Stiftung have concluded a downlisting agreement. Accordingly, SMT Scharf AG
has undertaken to downlist to a high-quality segment of the regulated
unofficial market of a German stock exchange under certain conditions. SMT
Scharf AG plans to terminate the admission to trading on the Regulated
Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the Prime Standard segment,
and to replace this with the inclusion of the shares in a high-quality
segment of the regulated unofficial market of a German stock exchange.
Hans Joachim Theiss, CEO of SMT Scharf AG, comments: "Given the mandatory
offer by our major shareholder, we have examined a downlisting and
considered it reasonable in light of the current overall situation. SMT
Scharf AG could save considerable costs with a downlisting, which would also
help us to further reduce costs within the Group, given the extremely
difficult corporate situation due to coronavirus. As far as future financing
opportunities are concerned, access to the capital market remains secured.
At the same time, this does not change the fact that we will continue to be
open to dialogue, and communicate regularly and transparently to the capital
market."
*About SMT Scharf: *
The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation
equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. Its
main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed
worldwide, primarily in hard coal mines, as well as in mines for gold,
platinum and other metals. Such systems are required in order to transport
material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on gradients of
up to 30 degrees. SMT Scharf also supplies the mining sector with
chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf's diverse portfolio has also included
rubber-wheeled diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling,
including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the
further diversification of the business, the product range has been
successfully expanded since 2019 to include electronic components and
control systems for mining and other industries. Overall, the SMT Scharf
Group is active with subsidiaries in eight countries, as well as commercial
agencies worldwide. SMT Scharf generates a large share of its revenue in
growing foreign markets such as China, Russia, Poland and South Africa. SMT
Scharf AG has been listed in the Prime Standard (Regulated Market) of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2007.
*About the major shareholders:*
The major shareholders partly specialise in value-oriented investments in
small and medium-sized companies in German-speaking countries. Both
Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Share Value Stiftung invest their
funds primarily in listed stock corporations. The main strategy of
Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG is to invest in undervalued shares
offering a high safety margin, in order to thereby minimise the risk for
investors, while at the same time keeping potential returns high. Share
Value Stiftung, a foundation established in 2003 by Günter Weispfenning,
pursues the aim of raising funds for charitable institutions in the areas of
youth welfare, assistance for the elderly, as well as public health and
welfare, with such assistance being provided on a Christian basis. Through
shareholder value, it aims to make a contribution to the wellbeing of
disadvantaged individuals within society.
Further information on Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG can be found on
the Internet at www.svb-ag.de [1] and on Share Value Stiftung at
www.share-value.de.
*Contact:*
Investor Relations
Thorben Burbach
cometis AG
Tel.: +49(0)611 - 205855-23
Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66
Email: burbach@cometis.de
*Disclaimer*
_This announcement and the information it contains are for information
purposes only, and do not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation
of an offer to sell shares of SMT Scharf AG. The final terms of the
_mandatory offer _as well as other provisions relating to the _mandatory
offer will be communicated in the offer document after the German Federal
Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has approved the publication of the
offer document. Furthermore, this publication and the information it
contains constitute neither a prospectus, nor an offer to sell securities of
SMT Scharf AG, nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the
United States of America, Canada, Japan or Australia. This announcement and
the information it contains may not be distributed, published or
transmitted, whether directly or indirectly, into or within the United
States of America, Canada, Japan or Australia. Securities may not be offered
or sold in the United States of America without prior registration under the
U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from registration.
The shares of SMT Scharf AG have not been and will not be registered under
the provisions of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under the
securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan, and will not be sold or
offered for purchase in these countries. The distribution of this
communication may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions, and persons
who gain possession of any document or other information specified herein
should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Failure to
comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities
laws of such countries.
2021-01-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Phone: +49 2381 960-01
Fax: +49 2381 960-311
E-mail: info@smtscharf.com
Internet: www.smtscharf.com
ISIN: DE0005751986
WKN: 575198
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1159875
End of News DGAP News Service
1159875 2021-01-11
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ef68f34d3f0506aefa7e89381b150d2e&application_id=1159875&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 11, 2021 14:28 ET (19:28 GMT)