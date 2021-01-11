PRESS RELEASE : Major shareholders acquire control of SMT Scharf AG and make mandatory offer

Log in
01/11/2021 | 02:29pm EST
 DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Agreement 
Major shareholders acquire control of SMT Scharf AG and make mandatory offer 
 
2021-01-11 / 20:28 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Major shareholders acquire control of SMT Scharf AG and make mandatory 
offer* 
 
· *Major shareholders jointly acquire 30.24 % of the voting rights in the 
company* 
 
· *SMT Scharf reaches agreement with major shareholders on downlisting in 
the event of a successful offer* 
 
· *Downlisting would involve a change from the Prime Standard to a 
high-quality segment of the regulated unofficial market of a German stock 
exchange * 
 
· *Access to capital market remains secured * 
 
Hamm, January 11, 2021 - SMT Scharf AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 575198, 
ISIN DE0005751986), one of the world's leading suppliers of customised 
transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, was 
informed today that, on the basis of the accession of Dr. Helmut Fink to a 
shareholders' agreement concluded on January 11, 2021 concerning 
collaboration in the exercising of shareholder rights including voting 
rights in relation to bearer shares of SMT Scharf AG, shareholders 
Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG, Share Value Stiftung and Ms. Christiane 
Weispfenning have exceeded the 30 % threshold and thereby gained control of 
SMT Scharf AG in accordance with Sections 35 (1) and 29 (2) of the German 
Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG). The previous parties to 
the shareholders' agreement had already indicated since 2014 that they 
coordinate in the exercising of their voting rights. The major shareholders, 
some of which specialise in value-oriented investments in small and 
medium-sized companies in German-speaking countries and which recently 
already held 25.37 % of the voting rights of SMT Scharf AG, now hold a total 
of 1,397,295 voting rights out of a total of 4,620,000 voting rights of SMT 
Scharf AG. This corresponds to around 30.24 % of the voting rights and share 
capital of SMT Scharf AG. As bidders with discharging effect for Ms. 
Weispfenning and Dr. Fink, Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Share 
Value Stiftung will make a mandatory offer in the meaning of Section 35 (2) 
WpÜG to acquire all of the bearer shares of SMT Scharf AG - after the 
German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has approved the 
publication of an offer document. The offer price is to correspond to the 
statutory minimum price, which is expected to amount to EUR 8.22 per share 
on the basis of previous acquisitions. 
 
The mandatory offer is also to include a purchase offer (Section 39 (2) and 
(3) of the German Stock Exchange Act [BörsG]) to enable the revocation of 
the admission of all of the shares of SMT Scharf AG to trading on the 
Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In this context, SMT 
Scharf AG and Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG as well as Share Value 
Stiftung have concluded a downlisting agreement. Accordingly, SMT Scharf AG 
has undertaken to downlist to a high-quality segment of the regulated 
unofficial market of a German stock exchange under certain conditions. SMT 
Scharf AG plans to terminate the admission to trading on the Regulated 
Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the Prime Standard segment, 
and to replace this with the inclusion of the shares in a high-quality 
segment of the regulated unofficial market of a German stock exchange. 
 
Hans Joachim Theiss, CEO of SMT Scharf AG, comments: "Given the mandatory 
offer by our major shareholder, we have examined a downlisting and 
considered it reasonable in light of the current overall situation. SMT 
Scharf AG could save considerable costs with a downlisting, which would also 
help us to further reduce costs within the Group, given the extremely 
difficult corporate situation due to coronavirus. As far as future financing 
opportunities are concerned, access to the capital market remains secured. 
At the same time, this does not change the fact that we will continue to be 
open to dialogue, and communicate regularly and transparently to the capital 
market." 
 
*About SMT Scharf: * 
The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation 
equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. Its 
main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed 
worldwide, primarily in hard coal mines, as well as in mines for gold, 
platinum and other metals. Such systems are required in order to transport 
material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on gradients of 
up to 30 degrees. SMT Scharf also supplies the mining sector with 
chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf's diverse portfolio has also included 
rubber-wheeled diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, 
including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the 
further diversification of the business, the product range has been 
successfully expanded since 2019 to include electronic components and 
control systems for mining and other industries. Overall, the SMT Scharf 
Group is active with subsidiaries in eight countries, as well as commercial 
agencies worldwide. SMT Scharf generates a large share of its revenue in 
growing foreign markets such as China, Russia, Poland and South Africa. SMT 
Scharf AG has been listed in the Prime Standard (Regulated Market) of the 
Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2007. 
 
*About the major shareholders:* 
The major shareholders partly specialise in value-oriented investments in 
small and medium-sized companies in German-speaking countries. Both 
Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Share Value Stiftung invest their 
funds primarily in listed stock corporations. The main strategy of 
Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG is to invest in undervalued shares 
offering a high safety margin, in order to thereby minimise the risk for 
investors, while at the same time keeping potential returns high. Share 
Value Stiftung, a foundation established in 2003 by Günter Weispfenning, 
pursues the aim of raising funds for charitable institutions in the areas of 
youth welfare, assistance for the elderly, as well as public health and 
welfare, with such assistance being provided on a Christian basis. Through 
shareholder value, it aims to make a contribution to the wellbeing of 
disadvantaged individuals within society. 
 
Further information on Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG can be found on 
the Internet at www.svb-ag.de [1] and on Share Value Stiftung at 
www.share-value.de. 
 
*Contact:* 
Investor Relations 
Thorben Burbach 
cometis AG 
Tel.: +49(0)611 - 205855-23 
Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66 
Email: burbach@cometis.de 
 
*Disclaimer* 
_This announcement and the information it contains are for information 
purposes only, and do not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation 
of an offer to sell shares of SMT Scharf AG. The final terms of the 
_mandatory offer _as well as other provisions relating to the _mandatory 
offer will be communicated in the offer document after the German Federal 
Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has approved the publication of the 
offer document. Furthermore, this publication and the information it 
contains constitute neither a prospectus, nor an offer to sell securities of 
SMT Scharf AG, nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the 
United States of America, Canada, Japan or Australia. This announcement and 
the information it contains may not be distributed, published or 
transmitted, whether directly or indirectly, into or within the United 
States of America, Canada, Japan or Australia. Securities may not be offered 
or sold in the United States of America without prior registration under the 
U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from registration. 
The shares of SMT Scharf AG have not been and will not be registered under 
the provisions of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under the 
securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan, and will not be sold or 
offered for purchase in these countries. The distribution of this 
communication may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions, and persons 
who gain possession of any document or other information specified herein 
should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Failure to 
comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities 
laws of such countries. 
 
2021-01-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     SMT Scharf AG 
             Römerstrasse 104 
             59075 Hamm 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 2381 960-01 
Fax:         +49 2381 960-311 
E-mail:      info@smtscharf.com 
Internet:    www.smtscharf.com 
ISIN:        DE0005751986 
WKN:         575198 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated 
             Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, 
             Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1159875 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1159875 2021-01-11 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ef68f34d3f0506aefa7e89381b150d2e&application_id=1159875&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2021 14:28 ET (19:28 GMT)

