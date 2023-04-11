|
SMT Scharf : 11.04.2023 Annual Report 2022
More than Monorails
Premium quality transport solutions for people, material and equipment
SEVEN-YEAR COMPARISON OF KEY FINANCIALS
Income statement data
Revenue
Revenue share outside Germany
Operating output
EBIT
EBIT margin
Net income
Balance sheet data
Total assets
Equity
Equity ratio
Cash and cash equivalents
Personnel Data
Average number of employees
Share of employees outside Germany
Share data
Earnings per share
Dividend
TEUR
%
TEUR
TEUR
%
TEUR
TEUR
TEUR
%
TEUR
%
EUR
EUR
2016
42,565
92
42,241
2,473
5.9
1,873
59,412
39,297
66
6,638
298
72
0.45
0.00
2017
52,131
95
53,114
4,554
8.6
3,982
72,267
48,709
67
12,886
312
73
0.94
0.00
2018
70,795
98
71,028
5,304
7.5
4,633
83,120
51,533
62
5,410
389
74
1.01
0.00
2019
75,395
97
74,837
6,822
9.1
5,739
95,835
60,577
63
5,230
427
70
1.20
0.00
2020
50,180
96
56,331
-8,130
-14.4
-8,054
83,543
48,453
58
4,402
418
69
-1.79
0.00
2021
85,870
97
85,317
11,240
13.1
12,582
121,288
71,700
59
9,512
420
67
2.46
0.00
2022
93,714
97
95,859
14,321
14.9
14,803
131,020
86,984
66
7,677
419
67
2.75
0.00
CONTENTS
|
Interview with the Managing Board
|
4
|
Members of the Managing Board
|
6
|
Members of the Supervisory Board
|
7
|
Report of the Supervisory Board
|
8
|
SMT Scharf at a glance
|
10
|
Share information
|
18
|
CSR report 2022
|
20
|
Group management report
|
36
|
IFRS consolidated financial statements
|
60
|
Consolidated balance sheet
|
62
|
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|
64
|
Consolidated cash flow statement
|
66
|
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
|
68
|
Notes
|
72
|
Responsibility Statement
|
124
|
Independent Auditor's Report
|
125
|
Financial Calendar
|
128
|
