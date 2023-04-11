Advanced search
    S4AA   DE000A3DRAE2

SMT SCHARF AG

(S4AA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:19:18 2023-04-11 am EDT
9.825 EUR   -5.53%
SMT Scharf : 11.04.2023 Annual Report 2022

04/11/2023
ANNUAL REPORT 2022

More than Monorails

Premium quality transport solutions for people, material and equipment

SEVEN-YEAR COMPARISON OF KEY FINANCIALS

Income statement data

Revenue

Revenue share outside Germany

Operating output

EBIT

EBIT margin

Net income

Balance sheet data

Total assets

Equity

Equity ratio

Cash and cash equivalents

Personnel Data

Average number of employees

Share of employees outside Germany

Share data

Earnings per share

Dividend

TEUR

 %

TEUR

TEUR

 %

TEUR

TEUR

TEUR

 %

TEUR

 %

EUR

EUR

2016

42,565

92

42,241

2,473

5.9

1,873

59,412

39,297

66

6,638

298

72

0.45

0.00

2017

52,131

95

53,114

4,554

8.6

3,982

72,267

48,709

67

12,886

312

73

0.94

0.00

2018

70,795

98

71,028

5,304

7.5

4,633

83,120

51,533

62

5,410

389

74

1.01

0.00

2019

75,395

97

74,837

6,822

9.1

5,739

95,835

60,577

63

5,230

427

70

1.20

0.00

2020

50,180

96

56,331

-8,130

-14.4

-8,054

83,543

48,453

58

4,402

418

69

-1.79

0.00

2021

85,870

97

85,317

11,240

13.1

12,582

121,288

71,700

59

9,512

420

67

2.46

0.00

2022

93,714

97

95,859

14,321

14.9

14,803

131,020

86,984

66

7,677

419

67

2.75

0.00

CONTENTS

Interview with the Managing Board

4

Members of the Managing Board

6

Members of the Supervisory Board

7

Report of the Supervisory Board

8

SMT Scharf at a glance

10

Share information

18

CSR report 2022

20

Group management report

36

IFRS consolidated financial statements

60

Consolidated balance sheet

62

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

64

Consolidated cash flow statement

66

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

68

Notes

72

Responsibility Statement

124

Independent Auditor's Report

125

Financial Calendar

128

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

Interview with the Managing Board

4

Members of the Managing Board

6

Members of the Supervisory Board

7

Report of the Supervisory Board

8

SMT Scharf at a glance

10

Share information

18

Disclaimer

SMT Scharf AG published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 07:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 92,5 M 100 M 100 M
Net income 2022 10,4 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net Debt 2022 3,83 M 4,16 M 4,16 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 56,9 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 422
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart SMT SCHARF AG
Duration : Period :
SMT Scharf AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMT SCHARF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,40 €
Average target price 19,40 €
Spread / Average Target 86,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Joachim Theiß Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Louis Velthuis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Embert Chief Operating Officer
Dirk Vorsteher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dorothea Gattineau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMT SCHARF AG-10.34%62
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED28.32%3 530
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-0.50%3 226
GRENEVIA S.A.14.42%506
BAUER AG12.00%299
LASERBOND LIMITED3.03%62
