    S4AA   DE000A3DRAE2

SMT SCHARF AG

(S4AA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:19:18 11/04/2023 BST
9.825 EUR   -5.53%
08:37aSmt Scharf : 11.04.2023 Annual Report 2022
PU
08:37aSmt Scharf : 11.04.2023 Annual financial report 2022
PU
06:32aSMT Scharf AG reports significant revenue and earnings growth in 2022
EQ
SMT Scharf : 11.04.2023 Annual financial report 2022

04/11/2023 | 08:37am BST
SMT Scharf AG

Annual financial report 2022

Contents

Annual financial statements

Balance sheet

Income statement

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

Certificate of the independent auditor

SMT Scharf AG, Hamm

Balance sheet as of December 31, 2022

Assets (in EUR)

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

  1. Non-currentassets I. Intangible

assets

4,527,257.64

3,370,737.93

Intangible assets

4,527,257.64

3,370,737.93

II. Property, plant and equipment

2,964.94

8,697.78

Factory and office equipment

2,964.94

8,697.78

III. Financial assets

20,736,091.30

24,411,192.41

1.

Interests in affiliated

12,437,171.64

16,270,376.80

companies

2.

Loans to affiliated

7,581,574.82

7,446,390.41

companies

1.00

1.00

3.

Participating interests

4.

Other loans

717,343.84

694,424.20

25,266,313.88

27,790,628.12

B. Current assets

I. Receivables and other assets

19,019,804.62

15,526,915.48

1.

Receivables due from

17,829,334.97

14,472,534.44

affiliated companies

2. Receivables from associated

companies

212,351.20

0.00

3.

Other assets

978,118.45

1,054,381.04

II. Cash and cash equivalents

238,365.49

518,182.24

19,258,170.11

16,045,097.72

C. Prepayments and accrued income

51,780.55

47,090.15

D. Deferred tax assets

0.00

314,316.78

Total assets

44,576,264.54

44,197,132.77

SMT Scharf AG, Hamm

Equity and liabilities (in EUR)

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

A. Equity

I. Subscribed capital

5,471,979.00

5,471,979.00

Total nominal value

5,521,456.00

5,521,456.00

Nominal value of treasury shares

-49,477.00

-49,477.00

(Conditional capital:

EUR 462,000.00; previous year:

EUR 462,000.00)

II. Share premium

24,609,036.26

24,474,299.14

III. Retained earnings

103,093.70

103,093.70

1.

Statutory reserve

1,648.70

1,648.70

2.

Other retained earnings

101,445.00

101,445.00

IV. Unappropriated net loss / profit

961,072.26

4,010,677.32

31,145,181.22

34,060,049.16

B. Provisions

1.

Pension provisions

187,479.00

193,152.00

2.

Tax provisions

2,043,585.64

358,396.26

3.

Other provisions

760,947.39

1,131,935.17

2,992,012.03

1,683,483.43

C. Liabilities

1. Liabilities to

4,438,822.04

3,936,818.29

to banks

2.

Trade

334,419.01

282,911.11

payables

3.

Liabilities to

1,037,524.59

1,135,346.27

affiliated companies

4.

Other liabilities

4,408,415.65

3,098,524.51

of which from tax:

EUR 24,424.03 (previous year:

EUR 31,628.39)

10,219,181.29

8,453,600.18

D. Deferred tax liabilities

219,890.00

0.00

Total equity and liabilities

44,576,264.54

44,197,132.77

SMT Scharf AG, Hamm

Income statement for the fiscal year from January 1 to December 31, 2022

EUR

2022

2021

1.

Revenue

1,645,167.83

955,774.73

2.

Other own work capitalised

200,400.00

252,652.00

3.

Other operating income

672,617.93

1,873,471.45

of which from currency translation: EUR 57,400.18

(previous year: EUR 195,928.08)

4. Personnel expenses

a) Wages and salaries

-1,372,746.08

-1,606,895.62

b) Social security contributions

-118,352.49

-138,421.99

of which for pensions: EUR 39,087.33

(previous year: EUR 39,006.72)

5.

Depreciation, amortisation,

-1,005,878.24

-6,512.37

and impairment losses

6.

Other operating expenses

-3,698,706.04

-2,977,626.42

of which from currency translation: EUR 151,497.57

(previous year: EUR 30,848.98)

7.

Income from participating interests

1,052,859.54

983,004.94

of which from affiliated companies: EUR 1,052,859.54

(previous year: EUR 983,004.94)

8.

Income from profit transfer agreements

9,977,258.04

5,041,774.29

of which from affiliated companies: EUR 9,977,258.04

(previous year: 5,041,774.29)

9.

Other interest and similar income

641,764.48

447,212.85

of which from affiliated companies: EUR 620,556.50

(previous year: EUR 423,915.22)

10.

Depreciation on financial assets

-8,097,433.88

-508,674.92

11.

Other interest and similar expenses

-295,894.59

-241,509.11

12.

Taxes on income

-2,649,807.09

-13,901.32

13.

Earnings after tax

-3,048,750.58

4,060,348.51

14.

Other taxes

-854.48

-592.52

15.

Net loss/income for the year

-3,049,605.06

4,059,755.99

16.

Profit/loss carried forward from the previous year

4,010,677.32

-49,078.67

17.

Unappropriated net income/loss

961,072.26

4,010,677.32

SMT Scharf AG, Hamm

Notes to the financial statements for the 2022 fiscal year

Accounting and valuation policies

These annual financial statements have been prepared pursuant to the relevant regulations contained in Sections 242 et seq., 264 et seq. of the German Commercial Code (HGB). The company is classified as a small corporation pursuant to Section 267 HGB. SMT Scharf AG has its registered offices in Hamm and is entered into the commercial register at the District Court of Hamm under commercial register sheet number 5845.

The income statement is structured according to the nature of expense method.

Measurement is performed on the basis of German commercial law valuation regulations applicable for incorporated firms, taking into consideration the going concern assumption. The accounting and valuation policies applied to the previous annual financial statements were retained unchanged.

Figures in the notes to the financial statements are presented in thousands of euros, unless stated otherwise.

The following specific accounting policies are applied:

Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment are measured at cost less amortisation or depreciation based on useful lives of between 3 and 5 years. Impairment losses are applied where required. The assets' amortisation and depreciation rates are determined on the basis of their normal useful operating lives. The straight-line amortisation/depreciation method is applied to the assets in this context.

Interests in affiliated companies as well as participating interests are carried at acquisition cost including incidental acquisition costs, or at fair value, whichever is lower. Loans were recognised at the lower of nominal value or fair value.

Receivables and other assets as well as deposits at banks are recognised at nominal value. Individual valuation allowances are applied to receivables to reflect identifiable risks.

Bank balances are carried at nominal value.

Prepaid expenses relate to expenditures prior to the balance sheet date that represent expenses for a certain time after that date. The item is released on a straight-line basis in accordance with the time required.

Deferred taxes are calculated for temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets, liabilities and prepaid expenses in the financial statements and the tax base. Deferred taxes are calculated on the basis of the current income tax rate of 32.1 % of SMT Scharf AG, Hamm and include trade tax and corporation tax. Any resulting tax burden would be recognised in the balance sheet as deferred tax liability. In the fiscal year there was a total deferred tax liability which was posted.

Business transactions denominated in foreign currencies are recognised applying the exchange rate on the origination date. Foreign currency items with a remaining term of more than one year are translated applying the mid foreign currency cash rate on the reporting date, and in accordance with the purchase cost and realisation principle. Given a shorter term, translation is applied at the cash mid rate on the balance sheet date, as a matter of principle.

Treasury shares are presented as a separate item of subscribed share capital, based on their notional interest in the nominal share capital.

SMT Scharf AG, Hamm

Disclaimer

SMT Scharf AG published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 07:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
