SMT Scharf : 11.04.2023 Annual financial report 2022

Notes to the financial statements for the 2022 fiscal year

Accounting and valuation policies

These annual financial statements have been prepared pursuant to the relevant regulations contained in Sections 242 et seq., 264 et seq. of the German Commercial Code (HGB). The company is classified as a small corporation pursuant to Section 267 HGB. SMT Scharf AG has its registered offices in Hamm and is entered into the commercial register at the District Court of Hamm under commercial register sheet number 5845.

The income statement is structured according to the nature of expense method.

Measurement is performed on the basis of German commercial law valuation regulations applicable for incorporated firms, taking into consideration the going concern assumption. The accounting and valuation policies applied to the previous annual financial statements were retained unchanged.

Figures in the notes to the financial statements are presented in thousands of euros, unless stated otherwise.

The following specific accounting policies are applied:

Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment are measured at cost less amortisation or depreciation based on useful lives of between 3 and 5 years. Impairment losses are applied where required. The assets' amortisation and depreciation rates are determined on the basis of their normal useful operating lives. The straight-line amortisation/depreciation method is applied to the assets in this context.

Interests in affiliated companies as well as participating interests are carried at acquisition cost including incidental acquisition costs, or at fair value, whichever is lower. Loans were recognised at the lower of nominal value or fair value.

Receivables and other assets as well as deposits at banks are recognised at nominal value. Individual valuation allowances are applied to receivables to reflect identifiable risks.

Bank balances are carried at nominal value.

Prepaid expenses relate to expenditures prior to the balance sheet date that represent expenses for a certain time after that date. The item is released on a straight-line basis in accordance with the time required.

Deferred taxes are calculated for temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets, liabilities and prepaid expenses in the financial statements and the tax base. Deferred taxes are calculated on the basis of the current income tax rate of 32.1 % of SMT Scharf AG, Hamm and include trade tax and corporation tax. Any resulting tax burden would be recognised in the balance sheet as deferred tax liability. In the fiscal year there was a total deferred tax liability which was posted.

Business transactions denominated in foreign currencies are recognised applying the exchange rate on the origination date. Foreign currency items with a remaining term of more than one year are translated applying the mid foreign currency cash rate on the reporting date, and in accordance with the purchase cost and realisation principle. Given a shorter term, translation is applied at the cash mid rate on the balance sheet date, as a matter of principle.

Treasury shares are presented as a separate item of subscribed share capital, based on their notional interest in the nominal share capital.