SMT Scharf : 12.11.2020 9-Month Report 2020

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

Dear shareholders,

SMT Scharf's business development in the first nine months of 2020 to a significant extent reflected the macroeconomic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, which in the third quarter also had a major bearing on our core business as a specialist engineering company in underground mining. SMT Scharf recorded consolidated revenue of EUR 36.9 million in the first nine months of the 2020 fiscal year, down EUR 12.8 million compared with the previous year's level of EUR 49.7 million. The pandemic continues to impede activity in the global mining equipment market. Many mines were temporarily closed, or underground activities were reduced to a minimum. In the course of the year to date, this has led to reduced requirements for new transport solutions, and a collapse in demand for service and maintenance. Both SMT Scharf's new equipment and after-sales businesses decreased during the first nine months of the year.

The operating result (EBIT) amounts to EUR - 7.2 million in the reporting period, compared with EUR 4.2 million in the prior-year period. The significant decrease in this result is mainly due to impairment charges of EUR 6.6 million which we applied as of the third quarter of 2020. As part of the ongoing restructuring process at the Canadian subsidiary RDH Mining Equipment Ltd., which has been rendered more difficult by coronavirus, inventories were also reviewed and, in some cases, classified as impaired in terms of their value. This revaluation leads to an impairment charge of some EUR 5.1 million. Furthermore, against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, we corrected intangible assets for the Group by EUR 1.5 million, thereby adjusting them to reflect the Group's current situation. Although SMT Scharf took appropriate measures to prepare itself well for the current coronavirus situation, and in the third quarter was well on track in terms of its results on the basis of operating activities falling short of the coronavirus budget, these impairment charges significantly reduced the operating result for the period under review.

Against expectations, the integration of the Canadian mining specialist RDH Mining into the SMT Scharf Group has proved to be a major accomplishment. By subjecting RDH to consistent restructuring and repositioning in terms of both personnel and organisation, we are creating a healthy foundation for the future growth of our Group subsidiary and the sustainable development of our business with rubber- tyred vehicles for underground mining. Especially in the area of electrically powered vehicles, RDH has assumed a pioneering role in the market in recent years. We continue to identify great potential for our Group in the development and production of electrically powered vehicles for mining and other industries over the coming years.

The pandemic has exerted a significantly negative effect on SMT Scharf's business activities over the past months. Although business operations have been up and running again at all of the Group's locations since May, following temporary closures in China, Canada and South Africa, SMT Scharf has not yet been able to implement its planned activities in individual markets to the normal extent. However, the Russian market continued to report positive growth in the third quarter, thanks mainly to the successful completion of existing projects. We continue to identify attractive short- and medium-term growth opportunities in China. The approval of the new China III machines by the regulatory authorities is still pending. We are in regular contact with the authorities in this context and, as things stand at present, we expect to be able to start delivering the China III machines to the new engine standard in the first half of 2021. We are prepared for this in terms of our production. In light of our high order book position, we then expect significant catch-up effects in the Chinese market. On a positive note, Chinese mine operators are continuing to order previous-generation China II transport machines to meet their needs.

As far as the current fourth quarter and the coming 2021 fiscal year are concerned, it is expected that the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic will continue to weigh heavily on demand in general in the global market, especially for mining equipment. This applies to both the willingness to invest in new equipment and, initially, the after-sales business. Even in this difficult phase for our company, we are working hard on important issues for the future. In the third quarter, for example, we concluded a partnership with Polymetal International plc. The partnership focuses on a strategic cooperation in the development of underground electric vehicles (EVs), in order to assume an even stronger positioning in the area of electromobility in underground mining. With the aim of jointly developing, implementing and testing zero-emission battery EVs, the cooperation will initially focus on "load, haul, dump machines" (LHDs) and trucks. Overall, we continue to identify attractive growth opportunities in our business segments long-term, deriving from global urban development trends, high demand for economically strategic raw materials, and electric mobility.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank you as our investors, business partners and customers for the confidence you have invested in us, and we would be pleased to continue our cooperation into the future. Look after yourselves!

Kind regards,