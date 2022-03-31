SMT Scharf : 31.03.2022 Annual financial report 2021

SMT Scharf AG

Annual financial report 2021

Contents

Management report

Annual financial statements

Balance sheet

Income statement

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

Report of the Supervisory Board

Certificate of the independent auditor

Management report for the 2021 fiscal year

The SMT Scharf Group ("SMT Scharf") develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment and logistics systems for underground mining and tunnel construction. SMT Scharf's business profile can be described on the basis of the following criteria:

• Business areas: The SMT Scharf Group's core product continues to comprise captivated railway systems that are deployed in underground mining. These systems are technically capable of transporting personnel and materials up to 45 tonnes on gradients of up to 35 degrees. As an ancillary product, SMT Scharf offers chairlifts for the mining industry. The product range also includes the development and installation of open-air rail and cable management systems, including for energy supplies to machines, for example. In addition, SMT Scharf has a portfolio of rubber-tyred vehicles and is positioning itself as an integrated system provider in the area of underground logistics. The establishment of the Tunnel Logistics business segment also forms part of this process. This additional pillar promises additional sales potential in the upcoming years. SMT Scharf commands in-house electronics and controls expertise via its subsidiary ser elektronik GmbH, Möhnesee. The systems - which are integrated into SMT Scharf's transport solutions for coal and mineral mining - are manufactured in-house. In addition, ser elektronik develops customer-specific solutions for various industries, including the food industry and medical technology. Business outside the scope of underground mining and tunnel logistics is reported within the Other Industries segment.

• Type of business: The production and installation of new equipment forms the core of the operating activities. SMT Scharf also concentrates on downstream services. The offerings include the provision of spare parts, maintenance, repairs or maintenance and servicing work. SMT Scharf occasionally acts as a railway operator in response to customer demand.

• Customer groups: SMT Scharf products are deployed mainly in hard coal mining (the Coal Mining segment), as well as increasingly in producing gold, platinum, copper, nickel and salts (aggregated within the Mineral Mining segment). In the Tunnel Logistics business segment, companies from the tunnel construction sector represent a relevant customer group. Through the business of ser elektronik, companies from various sectors in the Other Industries segment also include potential customer groups that require electronic control systems for their machines.

• Regions: SMT Scharf sells its own products in its main markets through subsidiaries located in the world's most important mining nations. These include especially the foreign markets in Russia, Poland, China and South Africa. In addition, SMT Scharf also operates in South America with its own sales subsidiary in Chile and in North America via a further subsidiary in North America. The Group's subsidiary ser elektronik also supplies customers in Switzerland, some of which were not previously part of the SMT Scharf Group's sales regions. The German domestic mining market plays only a minor role nowadays. In smaller markets, SMT Scharf works together with dealers or agents.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that global economic growth amounted to 5.9 % in 2021 (2020: -3.1 %). As a consequence, the economy recovered faster than expected from the record-breaking slump in 2020. Policies to combat the coronavirus pandemic had led to a global recession in 2020.

The economic recovery in 2021 was slowed by renewed virus outbreaks and supply bottlenecks. While industrialised nations' economies are expected to have largely recovered by 2024, the IMF forecasts that economic growth in developing and emerging countries, excluding China, will fall 5.5 % short of pre-pandemic estimates. In particular, the spread of new virus variants is causing great uncertainty about how quickly the pandemic can be overcome.

With a forecast growth rate of 8.1 % for 2021, China recovered comparatively quickly from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Owing to its zero Covid policy, China recorded significantly fewer coronavirus cases in 2021, which had a positive impact on the economy. The labour market and private consumption recovered and gradually reached pre-crisis levels. International trade in goods trended upwards by around 30 %. China benefited from the rapid recovery of the global economy and higher demand from abroad.

Russia's economy staged a significant recovery in 2021, growing by 4.5 %, and is expected to expand by 2.8 % in 2022. Investment activity and private spending posted dynamic growth, particularly in the first half of the year. However, capacity bottlenecks and supply disruptions dampened the rate of economic expansion. Industrial production recorded strong growth at the end of the year despite a renewed coronavirus wave. The rapid increase in the prices of oil, natural gas and other raw materials favoured the rapid recovery of the Russian economy. Political conflicts and sanctions, by contrast, are increasingly complicating economic relations and leading to uncertainty.

Poland's GDP is forecast to exceed pre-pandemic levels by as early as the first half of 2021. With regard to 2021 as a whole, the IMF expects economic growth of 5.1 %, driven by a recovery in private consumption and higher exports. The disbursement of EU funds contributed significantly to growth.

In South Africa, strong exports and increased consumer spending by private households resulted in dynamic economic growth of 4.6 % in 2021. Consumer spending growth was boosted by state benefits, but weakened when the unemployment rate reached record levels towards the end of the year. Social unrest in July led to a downturn in economic growth in South Africa. Meanwhile, the novel virus variant omicron is delaying the recovery of the tourism industry. Looking ahead, the economy is forecast to flatten out, with the IMF forecasting growth of a mere 1.9 % for 2022.

The four aforementioned countries represent SMT Scharf's most important sales markets. Together, the customers that are situated there regularly account for more than 85 % of Group sales.

GDP growth in the most important sales markets* (in %) 2021 2020 World 5.9 -3.5 China 8.1 2.3 Poland** 5.1 -2.7 Russia 4.5 -3.0 South Africa 4.6 -6.4

*IMF World Economic Outlook Update, January 2022; **IMF World Economic Outlook, October 2021

SMT Scharf limits the impact of foreign exchange risks through the partial relocation of production and purchasing processes to the company's sales markets. Most new plants and systems are still built in Germany, however. In addition, SMT Scharf has adapted its organisation to these influences and reduced the costs incurred by exchange rate effects in the reporting period by using hedging transactions. By contrast with the previous year, which saw strong pandemic-related fluctuations in currencies, the four key currencies for SMT Scharf AG were stable in 2021.

Exchange rate changes in the most important sales markets of

2021 2020 SMT Scharf AG* (in %) Yuan Renminbi (China) / Euro +9.5 +2.6 Zloty (Poland) / Euro -1.0 +7.1 Rouble (Russia) / Euro +5.6 +30.7 Rand (South Africa) / Euro -0.1 +14.2 *Source: European Central Bank, change during the year

As in the previous year, the Euro continued to appreciate against the Chinese Renminbi. With an increase of 9.5 %, the European currency gained significantly more purchasing power than in 2020. The Polish Zloty appreciated by 1.09 % against the Euro after having lost purchasing power in 2020. The Rouble's sharp depreciation in the previous year slowed in 2021, but it nevertheless fell by 5.6 % against the Euro. The South African Rand also fluctuated less than in the previous year and appreciated by 0.14 % against the Euro.

Management and control system

SMT Scharf AG steers its business applying financial and non-financial performance indicators whose trends exert a positive influence on the company's value in different ways. Financial and non-financial performance indicators are monitored continuously and included in monthly reporting to the Managing Board and in discussions with the Supervisory Board. Reporting is by subsidiary, and comprises an analysis of actual outcomes, a budget/actual analysis, and year-on-year comparisons. SMT Scharf undertakes further specific analyses where required.

Financial and non-financial performance indicators as well as current forward planning are presented in the following tables. The medium-term targets reflect the background assumption that the market environment continues to normalise, especially on the basis of stable or a further uptrend in raw materials prices.

Financial performance indicators:

Key indicator Calculation method Target (medium- term, 3-5 years) Key income statement figures Consolidated revenue growth (Consolidated revenue in reporting year / >5 % (organic and inorganic) Consolidated revenue in previous year) -1 Tunnel revenue share Tunnel segment revenue / Consolidated >10 % revenue EBIT margin Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) / Total >10 % operating revenue Cost of materials ratio Cost of materials / Total operating revenue ~50 % Key balance sheet indicators Net working capital Annual average current assets - Annual EUR 20 million average liquid assets - Annual average current liabilities (excluding current financial liabilities) Equity ratio Total assets >=30 % SMT Scharf AG, Hamm

(on the reporting date)

Key efficiency figures Net working capital intensity Days of sales outstandingNet working capital / Consolidated revenue Number of days in reporting year * (annual average trade receivables / Consolidated revenue)

<50 % <150 days

Non-financial performance indicators:

Key indicator

Calculation method

Target (medium-term, 3- 5 years)

Employee numbers Employee turnover

Sickness rateEmployee-related departures (FTEs) / Annual average number of employees (FTEs) Number of workdays lost due to sickness / Budgeted working days

<10 %

5 %

Supervisory Board:

At the Ordinary Annual General Meeting in May 2021, which was held in virtual form, all items on the agenda were approved by a large majority. The Management and Supervisory boards were discharged for the 2020 fiscal year by a large majority at the AGM.

Personnel:

SMT Scharf AG does not have its own operating business. It is the management holding company for companies in SMT Scharf Group. In the year under review, the Managing Board of SMT Scharf AG had two members and one Chair (CEO). In addition to the two members of the Managing Board, five other employment relationships exist (previous year: 5).

Net assets, results of operations and financial position

Equity and particular legal relationships

On December 31, 2021, 5,471,979 ordinary bearer shares of SMT Scharf AG were issued in the form of no-par value shares with a notional value of EUR 1 per share (previous year: 4,570,523). All shares have been fully paid in and grant the holders the same rights.

The company's Managing Board and, to the extent that Managing Board members are beneficiaries, the Supervisory Board were authorised by the 2021 Annual General Meeting until May 26, 2026 ("Purchase Period") to grant to members of the company's Managing Board, members of the management of subsidiaries, the company's employees and the subsidiaries' employees a total of up to 462,000 options for a total of up to 462,000 shares of the company with full dividend entitlement for the financial year current when the option is exercised.

The company's share capital was also conditionally increased by up to EUR 462,000.00 by issuing up to 462,000 new no-par value bearer shares (Conditional Capital 2021). Conditional Capital 2021 serves to secure subscription rights from stock options that can be issued by the company until May 26, 2026 on the basis of the authorisation granted by the company's Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2021. Conditional Capital 2021 serves to secure subscription