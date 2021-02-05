DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Delisting

05-Feb-2021 / 14:30 CET/CEST

SMT Scharf AG: Management and Supervisory boards approve downlisting to Munich Stock Exchange's m:access segment

Hamm in Westphalia, February 5, 2021 - With the approval of the Supervisory Board the Managing Board of SMT Scharf AG has passed a resolution today to downlist the company's shares to the m:access quality segment of the Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) of the Munich Stock Exchange.

Given this, SMT Scharf AG will apply for the revocation of its admission to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to the Prime Standard segment, and assumes this revocation will take effect at the end of the acceptance period for the mandatory offer by shareholders Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Share Value Stiftung. In parallel, SMT Scharf AG will apply for the shares to be included in the m:access segment of the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange with the aim of ensuring that the shares are included in the m:access segment before the revocation of admission takes effect. Furthermore, the company will apply for the inclusion of its shares in the Quotation Board of the Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which is to follow, on a seamless basis, the termination of the admission to the Regulated Market. The shares' XETRA listing will continue regardless of this transition.

The decision to downlist was made in connection with the mandatory offer submitted by the shareholders Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Share Value Stiftung pursuant to Section 35 (2) of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), which also constitutes a delisting offer (Section 39 (2) and (3) of the German Stock Exchange Act [BörsG]). The offer document was published on February 2, 2021, and the acceptance period will last until the end of March 2, 2021.

The company expects significant cost savings from the downlisting. At the same time, the intended inclusion in the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange and the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will continue to ensure tradability and - due to the follow-up obligations associated with this inclusion - a high level of transparency for shareholders.

Company profile

The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. Its main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide, primarily in hard coal mines, as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. Such systems are required in order to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on gradients of up to 30 degrees. SMT Scharf also supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf's diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, the product range has been successfully expanded since 2019 to include electronic components and control systems for mining and other industries. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group is active with subsidiaries in eight countries, as well as commercial agencies worldwide. SMT Scharf generates a large share of its revenue in growing foreign markets such as China, Russia, Poland and South Africa. SMT Scharf AG has been listed in the Prime Standard (Regulated Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2007.



