SMT Scharf AG    S4A   DE0005751986

SMT SCHARF AG

(S4A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SMT Scharf AG: Management and Supervisory boards approve downlisting to Munich Stock Exchange's m:access segment

02/05/2021 | 08:33am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Delisting
SMT Scharf AG: Management and Supervisory boards approve downlisting to Munich Stock Exchange's m:access segment

05-Feb-2021 / 14:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMT Scharf AG: Management and Supervisory boards approve downlisting to Munich Stock Exchange's m:access segment

Hamm in Westphalia, February 5, 2021 - With the approval of the Supervisory Board the Managing Board of SMT Scharf AG has passed a resolution today to downlist the company's shares to the m:access quality segment of the Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) of the Munich Stock Exchange.

Given this, SMT Scharf AG will apply for the revocation of its admission to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to the Prime Standard segment, and assumes this revocation will take effect at the end of the acceptance period for the mandatory offer by shareholders Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Share Value Stiftung. In parallel, SMT Scharf AG will apply for the shares to be included in the m:access segment of the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange with the aim of ensuring that the shares are included in the m:access segment before the revocation of admission takes effect. Furthermore, the company will apply for the inclusion of its shares in the Quotation Board of the Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which is to follow, on a seamless basis, the termination of the admission to the Regulated Market. The shares' XETRA listing will continue regardless of this transition.

The decision to downlist was made in connection with the mandatory offer submitted by the shareholders Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Share Value Stiftung pursuant to Section 35 (2) of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), which also constitutes a delisting offer (Section 39 (2) and (3) of the German Stock Exchange Act [BörsG]). The offer document was published on February 2, 2021, and the acceptance period will last until the end of March 2, 2021.

The company expects significant cost savings from the downlisting. At the same time, the intended inclusion in the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange and the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will continue to ensure tradability and - due to the follow-up obligations associated with this inclusion - a high level of transparency for shareholders.

SMT Scharf AG, Hamm in Westphalia


Company profile
The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. Its main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide, primarily in hard coal mines, as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. Such systems are required in order to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on gradients of up to 30 degrees. SMT Scharf also supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf's diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, the product range has been successfully expanded since 2019 to include electronic components and control systems for mining and other industries. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group is active with subsidiaries in eight countries, as well as commercial agencies worldwide. SMT Scharf generates a large share of its revenue in growing foreign markets such as China, Russia, Poland and South Africa. SMT Scharf AG has been listed in the Prime Standard (Regulated Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2007.


Contact
Investor Relations
cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Tel.: +49 (0) 611- 205855-23
Fax: +49 (0) 611- 205855-66
Email: burbach@cometis.de

 

05-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Phone: +49 2381 960-01
Fax: +49 2381 960-311
E-mail: info@smtscharf.com
Internet: www.smtscharf.com
ISIN: DE0005751986
WKN: 575198
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1166248

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1166248  05-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1166248&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 49,3 M 59,1 M 59,1 M
Net income 2020 -6,74 M -8,07 M -8,07 M
Net Debt 2020 10,2 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,79x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,0 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 410
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SMT SCHARF AG
Duration : Period :
SMT Scharf AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMT SCHARF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,00 €
Last Close Price 8,54 €
Spread / Highest target 58,1%
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Joachim Theiß Chief Executive Officer
Louis Velthuis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Embert Chief Operating Officer
Dirk Vorsteher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dorothea Gattineau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMT SCHARF AG-1.61%47
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-5.50%5 051
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED18.79%2 778
CENTAMIN PLC-9.14%1 774
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED5.47%773
IMDEX LIMITED-3.48%501
