    S4A   DE0005751986

SMT SCHARF AG

(S4A)
  Report
SMT Scharf AG: Potential modifications to shareholder group / Core shareholders consider divesting their interest in SMT Scharf AG

12/14/2021 | 10:12am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
SMT Scharf AG: Potential modifications to shareholder group / Core shareholders consider divesting their interest in SMT Scharf AG

14-Dec-2021 / 16:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMT Scharf AG: Potential modifications to shareholder group / Core shareholders consider divesting their interest in SMT Scharf AG

Hamm, December 14, 2021 - SMT Scharf AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 575198, ISIN DE0005751986) announces that it has been informed today by its core shareholders, Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Share Value Stiftung, as well as Shareholder Value Management AG, that they are conducting a strategic review of their investment in SMT Scharf AG, as they are of the opinion that other anchor shareholders would be better able to support SMT Scharf AG in its further growth, especially with regard to international markets.

For this reason, the aforementioned shareholders have engaged Lincoln International, an M&A advisory firm, to assist in the search for a potential financial investor or strategic investor interested in acquiring a significant majority interest. The process outlined is currently at a very early stage.

Contact
Investor Relations
cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Phone: +49(0)611 - 205855-23
Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66
Email: burbach@cometis.de

14-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Phone: +49 2381 960-01
Fax: +49 2381 960-311
E-mail: info@smtscharf.com
Internet: www.smtscharf.com
ISIN: DE0005751986
WKN: 575198
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1257733

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1257733  14-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1257733&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
