DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

SMT Scharf AG: Potential modifications to shareholder group / Core shareholders consider divesting their interest in SMT Scharf AG



14-Dec-2021 / 16:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SMT Scharf AG: Potential modifications to shareholder group / Core shareholders consider divesting their interest in SMT Scharf AG

Hamm, December 14, 2021 - SMT Scharf AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 575198, ISIN DE0005751986) announces that it has been informed today by its core shareholders, Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Share Value Stiftung, as well as Shareholder Value Management AG, that they are conducting a strategic review of their investment in SMT Scharf AG, as they are of the opinion that other anchor shareholders would be better able to support SMT Scharf AG in its further growth, especially with regard to international markets.

For this reason, the aforementioned shareholders have engaged Lincoln International, an M&A advisory firm, to assist in the search for a potential financial investor or strategic investor interested in acquiring a significant majority interest. The process outlined is currently at a very early stage.

Contact

Investor Relations

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Phone: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

Email: burbach@cometis.de