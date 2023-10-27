SMT Scharf AG: Reinhard Reinartz appointed as new Chairman of the Managing Board; Volker Weiss becomes new Chief Financial Officer

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Personnel

27-Oct-2023 / 20:01 CET/CEST

Hamm, October 27, 2023 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) announces that the Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Reinhard Reinartz as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will also assume the role of the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at the Managing Board and in this function he will be responsible for product development and design, production, purchasing, quality assurance and personnel. The term of office is to begin no later than May 1, 2024, but earlier if possible. In addition, Mr. Volker Weiss was appointed as a member of the Managing Board as of November 1, 2023. He will assume the role of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The new Managing Board thus succeeds Mr. Hans Joachim Theiß (CEO and CFO in personal union) and Mr. Wolfgang Embert (COO), who, as already announced, will leave the company on December 31, 2023.



