SMT Scharf AG: Reinhard Reinartz appointed as new Chairman of the Managing Board; Volker Weiss becomes new Chief Financial Officer
October 27, 2023 at 02:03 pm EDT
27-Oct-2023
Hamm, October 27, 2023 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) announces that the Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Reinhard Reinartz as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will also assume the role of the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at the Managing Board and in this function he will be responsible for product development and design, production, purchasing, quality assurance and personnel. The term of office is to begin no later than May 1, 2024, but earlier if possible. In addition, Mr. Volker Weiss was appointed as a member of the Managing Board as of November 1, 2023. He will assume the role of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The new Managing Board thus succeeds Mr. Hans Joachim Theiß (CEO and CFO in personal union) and Mr. Wolfgang Embert (COO), who, as already announced, will leave the company on December 31, 2023.
SMT Scharf AG is a Germany-based company that manufactures rail-bound transport systems for personnel, equipment and material. Its product portfolio comprises Monorail transport systems, electric monorail transport systems (EMTS), floor-mounted rail systems, chairlift systems for mining personnel transport, cable handling systems and conveyors, as well as diesel-powered and battery-powered locomotives. The Company also provides equipment, such as cable and hose handling systems, shifting units, winches, shunting trolleys, control cabinets and pumps. It operates through subsidiaries in Germany, Poland, the Ukraine, Russia, South Africa and China, such as Sareco Engineering Pty Ltd and Hollybank Engineering Co Ltd, as well as Nowilan Gesellschaft fuer Antriebstechnik mbH, a provider of power train solutions, logistics solutions.