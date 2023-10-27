EQS-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Personnel
SMT Scharf AG: Reinhard Reinartz appointed as new Chairman of the Managing Board; Volker Weiss becomes new Chief Financial Officer

27-Oct-2023 / 20:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMT Scharf AG: Reinhard Reinartz appointed as new Chairman of the Managing Board; Volker Weiss becomes new Chief Financial Officer

Hamm, October 27, 2023 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) announces that the Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Reinhard Reinartz as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will also assume the role of the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at the Managing Board and in this function he will be responsible for product development and design, production, purchasing, quality assurance and personnel. The term of office is to begin no later than May 1, 2024, but earlier if possible. In addition, Mr. Volker Weiss was appointed as a member of the Managing Board as of November 1, 2023. He will assume the role of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The new Managing Board thus succeeds Mr. Hans Joachim Theiß (CEO and CFO in personal union) and Mr. Wolfgang Embert (COO), who, as already announced, will leave the company on December 31, 2023.


