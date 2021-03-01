Log in
SMT Scharf AG: Revenue and earnings in 2020 significantly impacted by coronavirus and one-off effects

03/01/2021 | 01:09pm EST
DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
01.03.2021 / 19:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Group revenue of EUR 50.2 million in FY 2020
  • Operating result (EBIT) negative at prospectively EUR -8.1 million due to impairment charges and China III

Hamm, March 1, 2021 - SMT Scharf AG (WKN 575198, ISIN DE0005751986), one of the world's leading suppliers of customised transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, reports revenue of EUR 50.2 million for the 2020 fiscal year on the basis of preliminary figures (2019: EUR 75.4 million). The significant decrease in revenue of 33.4% is mainly due to the considerably negative impact on business activities of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences. At the same time, the approval of China III machines in the Chinese market was delayed, so that machines delivered to Chinese mining companies could not yet be recognised as revenue in accordance with IAS 18.

Based on preliminary figures, the operating result (EBIT) dropped into negative territory and is expected to amount to EUR -8.1 million (2019: EUR 6.8 million). This is mainly due to the impairment charges of EUR 6.6 million recognised in the third quarter. As part of the repositioning of the Canadian subsidiary RDH Mining Equipment Ltd., inventories were also reviewed and, in some cases, classified as impaired in terms of their value. The revaluation of assets leads to an impairment charge of some EUR 5.1 million. In addition, impairment charges totalling EUR 1.5 million were recognised in relation to internally generated intangible assets for a total of three development projects. Furthermore, due to the still outstanding China III approval of machines delivered to Chinese mining companies, these could not yet be recognised as revenue in accordance with IAS 18. This also had a negative effect on the earnings trend and will lead to a further deterioration in EBIT compared with the most recently forecast EBIT in the range between EUR -6.0 million and EUR -6.5 million.

Hans Joachim Theiss, CEO of SMT Scharf AG, comments on the current business situation: "Given the pandemic, demand in the global mining equipment market is expected to be further negatively affected in 2021. We anticipate growth drivers this year to derive especially from the Chinese market. We currently expect final approval for the China III machines to be granted in the first half of the year. We are maintaining an ongoing dialogue with the Chinese authorities to this end. In light of our high order book position, we consequently anticipate corresponding catch-up effects in the Chinese market over the course of the year."

The complete report for the 2020 fiscal year will be published on March 31, 2021, in the Investor Relations area of www.smtscharf.de.


Company profile
The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. Its main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide, primarily in hard coal mines, as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. Such systems are required in order to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on gradients of up to 30 degrees. SMT Scharf also supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf's diverse portfolio has also included rubber-wheeled diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, the product range has been successfully expanded since 2019 to include electronic components and control systems for mining and other industries. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group is active with subsidiaries in eight countries, as well as commercial agencies worldwide. SMT Scharf generates a large share of its revenue in growing foreign markets such as China, Russia, Poland and South Africa.

Contact
Investor Relations
cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Phone: +49 (0) 611- 205855-23
Fax: +49 (0) 611- 205855-66
Email: burbach@cometis.de


01.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Phone: +49 2381 960-01
Fax: +49 2381 960-311
E-mail: info@smtscharf.com
Internet: www.smtscharf.com
ISIN: DE0005751986
WKN: 575198
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1172185

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1172185  01.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1172185&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 49,3 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
Net income 2020 -6,74 M -8,12 M -8,12 M
Net Debt 2020 10,2 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 37,8 M 45,8 M 45,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 410
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SMT SCHARF AG
Duration : Period :
SMT Scharf AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMT SCHARF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,00 €
Last Close Price 8,28 €
Spread / Highest target 63,0%
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Joachim Theiß Chief Executive Officer
Louis Velthuis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Embert Chief Operating Officer
Dirk Vorsteher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dorothea Gattineau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMT SCHARF AG-4.61%46
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.79%5 514
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED53.45%3 507
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-16.79%619
IMDEX LIMITED-0.58%526
FAMUR S.A.16.44%403
